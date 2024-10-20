The Marvel Cinematic Universe has presented interesting crossovers between characters, but none of them have been as unusual as the one Hasbro has prepared. The company is getting ready to launch a new figure called "Transformers Collaborative STAR WARS: The Mandalorian™ N-1 Starfighter". That's right, the Transformers franchise will be combined with The Mandalorian in order to deliver a toy that will allow Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to transform into his shiny Starfighter. The figure is ready for pre-order, with shipments expected to be sent out around February 1, 2025. Only three figures can be ordered by each customer, in order to avoid resales.

This collectible will be available for a price of $54.99 USD. The Starfighter was introduced after the second season of The Mandalorian, when the Razor Crest was destroyed by the remnants of the evil Galactic Empire. Din Djarin was in need of a new ship that would allow him to travel with Grogu. But no one expected a collectible that would allow him to turn the enigmatic character into his own vehicle. Two of the biggest franchises in the history of pop culture have come together to entertain collectors from all over the world.

What's Next for 'The Mandalorian' and 'Transformers'?

Close

The Transformers franchise recently wanted to try something fresh with the release of Transformers One. The animated movie explored the friendship between Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) before they became bitter rivals. Although Paramount Pictures was trying to breathe new life into the franchise, Transformers One has failed to become a massive hit at the box office. Time will tell if the studio will pursue the development of another animated movie, or if the Transformers franchise will stick to live-action stories.

The narrative of The Mandalorian was getting too big for television to handle, which is why Lucasfilm has decided to take Din Djarin to the big screen. The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026. The movie is currently filming, with Jon Favreau directing the project after being involved in the development of the television series since the beginning. The plot of the next chapter in Din Djarin's story remains under wraps. The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the return of Star Wars to cinemas after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker a few years ago.

Shipments for the "Transformers Collaborative STAR WARS: The Mandalorian™ N-1 Starfighter" figure are expected to begin on February 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.