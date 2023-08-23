The Big Picture Rare posters from Transformers: The Movie, including UK and Japanese versions, are being released as art prints by Vice Press.

Rare posters from Transformers: The Movie are rolling out. Art prints of the UK and Japanese posters from the 1986 animated film will go on sale tomorrow, August 24. UK outlet Vice Press has produced fine art prints of the original theatrical posters for the UK and Japanese releases of the cult-classic Transformers film; the painted artwork on both has been painstakingly remastered.

The UK quad poster is landscape-style, and measures 24 inches by 36 inches; it is limited to 200 pieces, and will retail for £39.99 (approximately $55 US). The Japanese poster is a more conventional portrait-style, and measures 16.5 inches by 23.4 inches; it is limited to 2000 pieces, and will retail for £29.99 (approximately $40 US). Both are available through Vice Press' website.

Transformers: Beyond Good, Beyond Evil, Beyond Your Wildest Imagination

Released in 1986 and directed by Nelson Shin, Transformers: The Movie was Hasbro's first attempt at bringing its characters and properties to the big screen. Taking place in the then-future year 2005, the Autobots need to regroup after a brutal Decepticon attack that fells Autobot leader Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), but instead have to deal with the monstrous, planet-eating Unicron (Orson Welles) and his catspaw Galvatron (Leonard Nimoy), a new Decepticon leader rebuilt from the dying Megatron (Frank Welker). After a series of planet-hopping adventures, a new Autobot leader emerges to defeat Unicron and Galvatron in the form of Rodimus Prime (Judd Nelson).

The film features all manner of bizarre alien robots, prog rock album cover visuals, and a pounding glam metal soundtrack, and also stars Robert Stack, Lionel Stander, and Eric Idle. A financial flop upon its 1986 release, and heavily criticized for its violence, profanity, and traumatic death scenes, the film eventually became a cult classic and a fundamental part of Transformers lore. Its influence could be felt even in this year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which featured a new incarnation of Unicron, and even referenced Vince DiCola's synth-heavy Transformers: The Movie score as part of Unicron's leitmotif.

Vice Press' Transformers: The Movie posters will go on sale tomorrow, August 23, at 1 p.m. EST. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Shout Factory's trailer for the 30th Anniversary Transformers: The Movie Blu-Ray release below.