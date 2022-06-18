Fans of the Transformers franchise now have the chance to roll out and re-experience its first live-action film in theaters again this summer. Coming right off of the heels of the film's 15th anniversary, Fathom Events is set to host a re-release of the smash summer hit for two days only on July 10 and July 14. Fathom Events is no stranger to the franchise having previously screened a re-release for the cult classic animated film, The Transformers: The Movie, in 2018 and in 2021 for its 35th anniversary.

Based on Hasbro's Transformers action figures, Transformers is directed by Michael who uses his signature style to create an action-packed and fast-paced film that guarantees there's no better way to experience it than on the biggest screen possible. Initially released in the summer of 2007, the film took the world by storm back and introduced a new generation of kids to the ongoing battle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons.

The film became a smash hit at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing movie at the domestic box office that year with $319,246,193. The film also accumulated a total of $709,709,780 worldwide and was well received for its special effects, action sequences, and sound design, despite some criticisms for its deviations from the source material. The film was also nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Sound Editing, and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The success of Transformers led to a film franchise with four more films directed by Bay, a Bumblebee spinoff/reboot directed by Travis Knight, and a new film titled, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr. The franchise also found its way to Universal Studios resorts with the action-packed thrill ride, Transformers: The Ride. Now with Fathom Events screening the original film, audiences can go back to where it all began.

Transformers is directed by Bay, written by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The film stars Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Rachael Taylor, Anthony Anderson, John Turturro, and Jon Voight. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, and Ian Bryce.

Transformers will release in select theaters on July 10 and 14. Tickets are now on sale and available here.

Check out the synopsis and poster below: