The Big Picture Transformers and TMNT unite: The new Party Wallop figure combines both iconic franchises in 20-steps.

Party Wallop retails for $49.99, featuring interchangeable heads and weapons.

The Transformers Collaborative line expands with Ectotron, Gigawatt, and Maverick figures re-imagining popular vehicles.

To commemorate their shared 40th anniversary in 2024, the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises are coming together for the first time in an all-new toy-box team-up. Party Wallop, a new Transformers figure that converts from robot Ninja Turtle to the TMNT's iconic Party Wagon in 20 steps will be released by Hasbro later this year. The seven-inch-tall, fully-articulated figure will also feature a rotating belt buckle, four interchangable heads with differently-colored masks, and all four of the TMNT's signature weapons, so the figure can represent Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, or Donatello. The extra heads and weapons all stow away inside the figure when not in use, so you don't have to worry about losing them to your vacuum cleaner.

Both franchises began in 1984. For Transformers, that was the year the toy line, cartoon show, and Marvel Comics series were first released. For TMNT, that was the year Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird released their first black-and-white indie comic book, spawning a legion of imitators and, eventually, a multimedia empire. This will be Hasbro's first TMNT project; rival company Playmates has been the franchise's traditional toymaker. The 40th anniversary Party Wallop figure will retail for $49.99 USD, and will be available this September; it can be preordered now on HasbroPulse.com.

What Other 'Transformers Collaborative' Figures Are There?

Close

Beginning in 2019, Transformers Collaborative is a line of Transformers that features iconic vehicles and characters re-envisioned as transforming robots. The line's initial figures came from the same 1980s milieu as the original Transformers series, and included Ectotron, who transformed from Ecto-1 to Ghostbuster; Gigawatt, a transforming DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future; and Maverick, a Top Gun-inspired F-14 Tomcat. The line has since branched out in a number of directions to tie in with a number of disparate franchises, including the Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Hasbro's own G.I. Joe, and even the Surfer Boy pizza van from the most recent season of Stranger Things.

Despite entering their fifth decade next year, both franchises are going strong. The CG-animated Transformers: Earthspark is currently airing on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, while the animated prequel movie Transformers One hits theaters this fall. Meanwhile, TMNT is coming off the success of last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, with a sequel in the works for 2026.

The Transformers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mash-up figure Party Wallop is available to preorder now from Hasbro Pulse. Check out images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.