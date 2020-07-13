Maverick Becomes an Autobot Thanks to This ‘Transformers’ and ‘Top Gun’ Collab

In a twist none of us could have predicted, Hasbro and Paramount Pictures have teamed to create a Top Gun Transformers figure which embodies the spirit of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. News of the Maverick Transformer arrives just a few months ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick, with the figure itself featuring lots of clever nods to its cinematic counterpart.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but, wow, the Maverick Transformer figure looks rad as hell. The figure begins as the iconic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet flown by Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun. From there, folks will have to go through a 25-step process to turn the Tomcat jet model into the 7-inch Maverick figure. All of the steps will be well worth it because, as you can see on the right, the final result is deeply cool. This Transformer sports Maverick’s memorable pilot’s helmet with the nickname emblazoned across it. As revealed in some fun preview images below, the figure comes equipped to do battle and enjoy downtime with a casual game a volleyball. Finally, the Maverick figure comes with two different sets of hands for activities (like the aforementioned volleyball gamin’), folding jet wings, and missile accessories. You truly love to see it.

The Transformers Top Gun Maverick mash-up figure is now available for pre-order at HasbroPulse for $49.99. Check out the epic Transformers Top Gun poster below, as well as an in-depth breakdown of the Maverick figure. Get even more Top Gun: Maverick details here.