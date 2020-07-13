Maverick Becomes an Autobot Thanks to This ‘Transformers’ and ‘Top Gun’ Collab

In a twist none of us could have predicted, Hasbro and Paramount Pictures have teamed to create a Top Gun Transformers figure which embodies the spirit of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. News of the Maverick Transformer arrives just a few months ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick, with the figure itself featuring lots of clever nods to its cinematic counterpart.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but, wow, the Maverick Transformer figure looks rad as hell. The figure begins as the iconic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet flown by Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun. From there, folks will have to go through a 25-step process to turn the Tomcat jet model into the 7-inch Maverick figure. All of the steps will be well worth it because, as you can see on the right, the final result is deeply cool. This Transformer sports Maverick’s memorable pilot’s helmet with the nickname emblazoned across it. As revealed in some fun preview images below, the figure comes equipped to do battle and enjoy downtime with a casual game a volleyball. Finally, the Maverick figure comes with two different sets of hands for activities (like the aforementioned volleyball gamin’), folding jet wings, and missile accessories. You truly love to see it.
The Transformers Top Gun Maverick mash-up figure is now available for pre-order at HasbroPulse for $49.99. Check out the epic Transformers Top Gun poster below, as well as an in-depth breakdown of the Maverick figure. Get even more Top Gun: Maverick details here.
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
Transformers Autobot Maverick stands at 7 inches in robot mode and can convert from robot to classic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet mode in 25 steps (The F-14 Tomcat is a registered trademark of Northrop Grumman, and is used under license). He includes a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle accessory and 2 alternate hands that can hold the included volleyball accessory. This bot is always ready to go vertical in jet mode or dominate a slow-mo volleyball montage in robot mode. This Maverick robot figure also features folding jet wings, movie-inspired details, including a helmet design inspired by the 2020 Top Gun: Maverick film, and includes 4 missile accessories that can be mounted on figure’s arms in robot mode and under wings in jet mode. Even the packaging is inspired by the aircraft carrier!