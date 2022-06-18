Fans of the Transformers franchise can now roll out and stream over 200 hours of Transformers-related content with the launch of Transformers TV, a streaming channel dedicated to the beloved multimedia franchise.

Transformers TV is now available to stream for free on Pluto TV, an internet television service owned by Paramount. Viewers can now watch their favorite episodes of various Transformers shows that will continuously run 24/7 through live programming. Shows that are featured on Transformers TV include Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures.

“Pluto TV is the home to so many iconic franchises, and we know our viewers will be just as excited as we are to see Transformers added to our programming offering among other amazing and beloved franchises,” said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships at Paramount Streaming in an official press release.

RELATED: 'Transformers' and 'My Little Pony' Themed Hotel Heading to Shanghai Courtesy of Hasbro

Captivating the imagination of audiences, both young and old, since 1984, Transformers TV can now introduce a new generation to the beloved stories that will also undoubtedly give older fans the chance to experience some nostalgia.

“Transformers fans are some of the most dedicated out there, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Transformers universe with a wide assortment of always-on content,” said eOne’s Jenny Whitlock, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Management for Action Brands.

The franchise started out as a set of transforming robot toys produced by Hasbro and Takara Tomy and took the world by storm with the launch of its animated counterpart in 1984. The animated series introduced fans to the ongoing war between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. The popularity of the TV show would make Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee become household names and helped grow the toy brand to become a multimedia franchise.

The strength of the Transformers brand still continues with a variety of different shows, video games, and a set of films that began in 2007 directed by Michael Bay and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Bay would continue to direct the series until 2017 with his last film Transformers: The Last Knight. However, the film series remains strong with the release of a Bumblebee spinoff, directed by Travis Knight, and its upcoming sequel, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr., which will release on June 9, 2023.

Transformers TV is now streaming a variety of Transformers shows for free on Pluto TV.