When Transformers One arrives in theaters later this year, it will shine a spotlight on the origin of the franchise's most iconic figures: Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). Transformers One also continues a tradition of recent Transformers films flashing back to the Robots in Disguise's early days, with Bumblebee chronicling how the titular Autobot managed to make it to Earth and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts adding elements from the beloved Beast Wars series. If Paramount is attempting to continue down this path, there's one character that definitely could use the approach: the Autobot Commander Ultra Magnus. Magnus is a fan-favorite Autobot who could provide a new view on an aspect that's driven the Transformers franchise since its inception.

Ultra Magnus Was a Major Part of the First Transformers Movie

Ultra Magnus first appeared in The Transformers: The Movie, taking part in the final battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons as he led the defense of Autobot City. When Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is on his deathbed, he entrusts the Matrix of Leadership to Magnus. Magnus feels uncomfortable with such a heavy burden, but manages to shoulder it by leading the Autobots on a mission across space. He soon encounters Galvatron (Leonard Nimoy), who blows him apart and steals the Matrix. Eventually, the young Autobot Hot Rod takes the Matrix and becomes Rodimus Prime, repelling the planet-devouring Unicron (Orson Welles). Rodimus, Magnus, and the other Autobots who survived The Transformers: The Movie continued to be a major part of the original Transformers animated series.

In fact, Magnus would receive some pretty hefty storylines. Most of them dealt with his rivalry with Galvatron, as even though Rodimus was the leader of the Autobots, Galvatron chose to focus his hatred on the one whom Optimus Prime personally made his successor. Tragedy would strike the Autobots once Magnus was infected by the "Hate Plague," a viral disease that drove him mad with bloodlust — and caused him to try and kill Rodimus. Magnus and the other infected were ultimately saved by a resurrected Optimus Prime. Magnus played a larger role in the Transformers: Headmasters anime, ultimately falling in a fight with the Decepticon Sixshot.

All the Versions of Ultra Magnus, from a Commando to Optimus Prime's Brother

Other versions of Ultra Magnus take great steps to establish the Autobot warrior as one of the most feared combatants on Cybertron. In the Transformers: War for Cybertron video games, he leads the Wreckers, a team of Transformers who undertake covert missions against the Decepticons. Magnus and the Wreckers choose to stay behind on Cybertron while Optimus Prime and the other Autobots travel into space to find a new home for the Transformers. Later in IDW Publishing's comic book reimagining of the Transformers, Magnus is a law enforcement officer who pursues lawbreakers relentlessly. He eventually joins the Autobots when Bumblebee persuades him that the Decepticons deserve justice.

But one of the more interesting versions of Ultra Magnus made his debut in Transformers: Robots in Disguise. This Magnus is a far cry from the stoic, reliable warrior in other continuities; he is a hothead determined to show up and even destroy Optimus Prime if needed. It turns out that Magnus is Prime's long-lost brother and resents him for taking the Matrix of Leadership as he feels that he should be leader of the Autobots. Eventually, Magnus and Prime put aside their enmity to become the mighty Transformer Omega Prime, defeating Galvatron and saving the Earth.

An Ultra Magnus Movie Could Finally Explore the War on Cybertron

If Ultra Magnus was the focus of a Transformers movie, it could finally explore the war on Cybertron. While Bumblebee opens with a major battle in the heart of Cybertron and Transformers One will be set entirely on the planet, the war that brought the Autobots and Decepticons to Earth hasn't been explored in full. This is a war that's implied to have ravaged the Transformers' home planet to the point where it was uninhabitable; the right filmmaker could explore the cost of war and how it destroys homes, as well as how it weighs heavily on a soldier's soul. Given his dedication to the Autobot cause, Magnus would make an intriguing figure to explore these topics; if a filmmaker also explored his connection to the Wreckers, you essentially have The Dirty Dozen or Saving Private Ryan with giant robots.

Magnus is also the one Transformer who hasn't been depicted in the live-action films. Apart from his appearance in The Transformers: The Movie, most of the Transformers movies tend to focus on Optimus Prime or Bumblebee (and the relationships they have with humans). Having him make his return to the silver screen would be a major draw for longtime Transformers fans, while also providing a fresh point of view for the franchise. Whether it's in his own solo film or upcoming ventures like the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover, the time is right for Ultra Magnus to make a triumphant big-screen return.

Transformers One rolls out in theaters on September 20, 2024. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+ in the U.S.

