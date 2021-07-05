Netflix has released the first trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, the third and final chapter in the War for Cybertron trilogy that hails from the streamer, Hasbro, and Rooster Teeth — and Collider is exclusively revealing the trailer today. The all-new original series offers a strikingly different animation style that depicts the Transformers like never before, and takes us deep into events at the heart of a long-beloved franchise.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Siege kicked off the series last July, which begins in the waning hours of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The events that have torn apart the home planet of Cybertron are quickly reaching their breaking point, and Optimus Prime and Megatron both want to save their world and their people — but only by their own terms. Megatron considers taking desperate measures to save the Decepticons by using the Allspark, which will reformat the Autobots. The story continued in Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise, which aired on Netflix the following December and follows the Autobots' fight to save Cybertron both on their planet and aboard the Ark. Now, per the Kingdom trailer, the Autobots will find a surprising new ally when characters from Beast Wars: Transformers make their official debut.

Rooster Teeth (RWBY, gen:LOCK) produces the original series for Netflix, and Polygon Pictures (Godzilla, Knights of Sidonia) is serving as the animation studio. Transformers veteran F.J. DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) serves as showrunner on the series with several contributing writers, including George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse), and Brandon Easton (Agent Carter, Transformers: Rescue Bots).

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, the third and final chapter in the War for Cybertron trilogy, premieres July 29 on Netflix. Check out the trailer and key art below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut. Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing Allspark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?

