Optimus Prime & Megatron Face Off in Netflix’s ‘Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy’ Trailer

The official trailer for epic animated series Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege has finally landed. The forthcoming series hails from Netflix and Hasbro, Inc., in partnership with Rooster Teeth Animation. The newest trailer arrives just a few months after the first trailer for War for Cybertron was unveiled at the New York Toy Fair earlier this year.

Netflix’s War for Cybertron is an epic and intense look at the war between the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, and the Decepticons, led by Megatron. As the trailer teases, these two factions are fighting for control of the Allspark, the life-giving entity which makes the Transformers way of life possible. What’s also evident in this moody trailer is just how thoughtful and dense the series will be, with Optimus Prime trying to find a reason worthy of continuing to lead the Autobots into battle even though the Decepticons seem to be winning mightily. Luckily, this is just a teaser for the first of a three-part trilogy, so even though the Autobots are down when this series opens, they aren’t out of the fight yet.

The voice cast for Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege includes: Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime); Jason Marnocha (Megatron); Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1); Joe Zieja (Bumblebee); Frank Todaro (Starscream); Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet); Keith Silverstein (Jetfire); Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert); Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave); Bill Rogers (Wheeljack); Sophia Isabella (Arcee); Brook Chalmers (Impactor); Shawn Hawkins (Mirage); Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide); Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper); and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp). There are six episodes in the “Siege” portion of the War for Cybertron trilogy, each running 22 minutes.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, July 30. Watch the official trailer for the new Transformers series below. Get even more updates on all things Transformers here.

Here’s the synopsis for Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege: