‘Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy’ Trailer Previews Epic Clash Between Autobots & Decepticons

Netflix and Hasbro, Inc. released the first trailer for their new anime series Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege. Created in partnership with Rooster Teeth Animation, this new vision of the Transformers world reveals the first part of a three-part arc following the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The trailer was first shown over the weekend at Hasbro’s Brand Entertainment Preview Event.

In the gorgeous but intense trailer for the first part of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy,”Siege,” we see definitive bad dude Megatron rallying his Decepticon cronies to stage a warn for dominance over the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime. The official synopsis teases a first chapter filled to the brim with intense battles between these two sides:

“Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.”

“Siege” will consist of six episodes, each running 22 minutes. As previously mentioned, these six episodes are just the first part of the War For Cybertron Trilogy series, with the second chapter, “Earthrise,” and a still-untitled third chapters coming soon. The voice cast for Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege includes Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Joe Zieja (Bumblebee), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper), and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp).

You can watch the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege below. For more, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix animated series, cartoons, and TV shows.