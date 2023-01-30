Fresh off of swimming through the waters of Pandora in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, Sam Worthington is going on a personal mission to save his son in the emotional action crime thriller Transfusion. Collider can exclusively reveal a poster for the upcoming film which depicts the star ready for battle yet scarred by the traumatic events he's had to face.

Worthington stars in Transfusion as special forces operative Ryan Logan who's in an emotional spiral after the tragic loss of his wife. While attempting to get on with his life without her, he's forced back into the criminal underground to protect his only son. The poster shows he's coming packed with a sniper rifle on his mission as he's certain to encounter danger in his mission. Described as a "muscular, emotionally charged thriller," it promises a blend of action, intrigue, and heart-wrenching drama in equal measures as Worthington's character processes grief and tries to protect the only family he has left. The look on his face betrays his concern as he looks to save his son while haunted by the past. Worthington has also adopted a completely different look for the film, growing his hair out for the Australian feature.

While he's garnering a ton of attention right now for his work as Jake Sully, Worthington's enjoyed a successful and very varied career. Recently, he reunited with his Hacksaw Ridge co-star Andrew Garfield for the acclaimed crime thriller Under the Banner of Heaven, though he's previously been a blockbuster staple with films like Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans. The idea of playing a troubled former special operative in Transfusion should be somewhat familiar to the star as he's known in the video game space for playing Alex Mason, a fixture of the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise and former CIA operative who's haunted both by his time in a Russian prison camp and later the tragic loss of his wife.

Who Joins Worthington in Transfusion?

Leading the cast opposite Worthington is Matt Nable who pulls double duty in the film as he's also the director. This will be the first turn behind the camera for the actor, who first made a name for himself as a rugby star before settling in as an actor with roles in Riddick, Arrow, and, more recently, the Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth starrer Poker Face (not to be confused with Rian Johnson's Peacock series). It also marks a reunion for Worthington and Nable who previously took to the battlefield together in Hacksaw Ridge. Babylon star Phoebe Tonkin also stars in the film.

Transfusion releases on digital and on-demand on March 3. Check out the trailer and the exclusive poster below: