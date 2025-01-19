The Pitt, which just premiered on Max on January 9, is already earning tons of fans with its intense, gritty, and raw look at the fast-paced operations of an emergency room in Pittsburgh. Noah Wyle (donning scrubs again after his iconic ER role) leads a team of doctors who must keep their wits about them in a soul-crushingly stressful job. The best part of the series is that it has a unique format; each episode of the season covers one hour of a single shift at The Pitt (a style that's reminiscent of 24). While diving into the many complexities of working in a hospital, The Pitt is captivating in its authenticity. For viewers who are already loving this new drama, there's another similar medical show that has flown under the radar, but that is definitely worth a binge-watch.

'Transplant' Is a Moving Medical Show with a Unique Protagonist

Transplant is a Canadian show that made its debut stateside in 2020 (during the dearth of programming due to COVID-19). Much like The Pitt, the NBC show follows another emergency room doctor with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms. Bashir 'Bash' Hamed (Hamza Haq) is a physician from Syria who finds himself as a refugee in Toronto after fleeing from his war-torn country. At first, his credentials don't get transferred at all (because he has no paperwork to prove his qualifications), and Bash toils away as a dishwasher. But, in a chance encounter, his quick-thinking and impressive medical skills allow him to save the life of the Chief of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Jedediah 'Jed' Bishop (John Hannah). Jed recognizes Bash's talent and his ability to take decisive actions in a crisis, which is perfect for a trauma doctor working in an ER. Jed pulls some strings and gets Bash a job as a physician. He does have to start at a lower level than his skills demonstrate, but Bash is determined to prove he can make it at York Memorial.

Bash works extremely well under pressure and is resourceful (which comes from having practiced medicine in a war zone), but he's also struggling with quite a lot in his personal life. He's raising his younger sister after the death of their parents back in Syria and is trying to overcome a vast array of challenges that are inflicted on immigrants. Throughout several seasons, Bash must jump through all sorts of bureaucratic hoops to prove he belongs in his new country. All of this would provide enough obstacles for Bash, but his biggest struggles all revolve around his past trauma. He's constantly experiencing flashbacks (mainly to the time he spent in captivity and the loss of his friends and family to war), and as much as Bash strives to make a new life for himself and his sister, he's always chasing ghosts and trying to flee from the bad memories he carries with him every day.

'Transplant' Is Crafted with Intriguing Storylines and Talented Actors