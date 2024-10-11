Jason Statham is one of the biggest names in action movies, and he's been enjoying an extended run of success lately with The Mechanic on Netflix. However, in 2008, Statham teamed up with Prison Break star Robert Knepper, known for playing the hated T-Bag in the show, for the action thriller Transporter 3. Transporter 3 is currently available to stream on Peacock, and pairs well with the Fast & Furious movies, and Blitz, for those potentially interested in doing a Statham Peacock marathon. Transporter 3 follows Frank Martin (Statham) who is tasked with delivering a kidnapped daughter of a Ukrainian government official to Odesa on the Black Sea. He, of course, encounters extreme resistance on his mission. The film currently sits at a 40% score from critics and a 48% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Transporter 3 is a French action film written by Luc Besson and directed by Olivier Megaton, with Robert Mark Kamen also receiving a writing credit. Megaton is best known for helming Taken 2 and 3, the sequels in the kidnapping action series starring Liam Neeson, and he also directed The Last Days of American Crime in 2020, the Netflix Original movie starring Edgar Ramírez. Besson also worked with Megaton on Taken 2 and 3, in addition to also working on the original Taken film with his Transporter 3 co-scribe, Kamen. Besson also worked with Dave Bautista on the 2016 action adventure comedy, Enter the Warriors Gate, and he teamed with Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman for Lucy, the 2015 sci-fi action thriller streaming on Prime Video.

