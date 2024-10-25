M. Night Shyamalan is one of the most meticulously studied filmmakers to have emerged within the past several decades, as his films play a unique game with the audience that pertains to their expectations. Audiences have now come to expect a signature plot twist within Shyamalan’s films, but he isn’t necessarily always interested in giving a satisfying conclusion. More often than not, Shyamalan’s films are more entertaining because of the journey, not the destination. Trap was immediately a film that sparked discourse among Shyamalan’s fans, as it may be the most intense and exciting project that he has made since Split essentially sealed his comeback. However, the most memorable scene in Trap isn't a high-intensity action sequence but a dynamic musical number that explores the emotional challenges of parenting in a way that feels very personal to Shyamalan’s own experience.

‘Trap’ Is a Complex Character Study

Trap centers around an elaborate trap held at the concert by the pop superstar Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan)designed to catch a serial killer. As the Philadelphia firefighter Cooper Abbott (Josh Hartnett) brings his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to the show, it becomes clear that he is, in fact, the serial killer that the FBI is looking for. Although at first, he begins searching for ways to potentially escape, Cooper ends up orchestrating a way for Riley to perform on stage with Lady Raven after talking with the superstar’s uncle and manager, who is played by Shyamalan himself in a cameo appearance. The film's standout sequence involves Riley dancing on stage with Lady Raven after being selected as the "Forever Girl" from the audience. While Riley thinks she just got lucky, Cooper orchestrated this by telling Lady Raven's uncle that Riley has terminal cancer.

The wordless reaction that Cooper has to watching his daughter during her stage appearance summarizes the complex dichotomy of his character. Cooper is definitely not a hero, as he shows no remorse for any of the crimes that he has committed, and later admits that he has no desire to curb his addiction anytime soon. The viewer is left in a complex position, as while they may sympathize with Cooper’s compassion as a family man, it is impossible to ignore that he is a dangerous person who has not taken the opportunity to redeem himself. He exploits the feelings of Lady Raven's team and involves his daughter in an elaborate lie to plan his escape route. However, Riley's genuinely ecstatic reaction during the concert scene suggests that she is deserving of the special moment; whether the ends justify the means is something that Shyamalan leaves ambiguous.

It's clear that the kindness and support that Cooper shows to his daughter is not part of an act, as he has genuinely raised her to be a good person. Earlier in the film, it's revealed that Riley has been getting bullied at school, and has not stood up to the girls, who are also at the concert. This suggests that she has not inherited any of the aggressive traits that her father possesses. Even though it's a satisfying moment for the audience to see said bullies watching with jealousy as Riley has her moment, she never uses it as a means to lash out at those who have mocked her. This moment allows Cooper to reflect in pride as he watches the person Riley has become. It also makes the film's ending more dynamic; watching Cooper face the consequences of his actions wouldn't have been as emotional had he not given Riley a moment to shine.

‘Trap’ Is One of M. Night Shyamalan’s Deepest Movies

The concert scene in Trap suggests a self-insert on Shyamalan’s part, as he has cast his own daughter as the superstar that Riley has become enamored with. Lady Raven gets the most depth during the "Forever Girl" scene, as the younger Shyamalan is finally given the opportunity to show her acting talent. Ironically, Cooper and Shyamalan may have faced the same dilemma in choosing how their affinity for their respective daughters will affect the work that they do. The fact that it is Shyamalan himself appears before the scene begins is even more indicative of the connection; Shyamalan's character watches Lady Raven from afar in the same way that Cooper watches Riley.

Shyamalan decided to give his daughter a spotlight, even though it would have been very easy to accuse him of nepotism; Cooper takes a risk when he gets Riley the chance to be on stage, as the events could potentially lead to his arrest. In both of these situations, the kindly father is rewarded. Shyamalan gets to prove to the world that his daughter is both a great actress and singer, and Cooper gets to take pride in knowing that Riley will go on to become a better person than he is.

5 10 Trap Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror Writers M. Night Shyamalan Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , New Line Cinema Expand

