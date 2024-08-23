M. Night Shyamalan fans, unite! Warner Bros announced this week that the acclaimed director's latest movie Trap has set a date for its Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release. The movie stars Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer) as a father — and secretly a serial killer — who takes his daughter to a concert, where the police are prepating to catch him. It will hit digital platforms for purchase or rent as early as next Friday. Collectors will have to wait a bit longer, though: the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release is set for November 5.

As Shyamalan's projects tend to do, Trap came surrounded by expectations from long-time fans of the filmmaker who were curious to see what kinds of twists he came up with this time around. Additionally, the fact that the director played a bit with the notion of where the plot twists would be helped instigate audiences to go to movie theaters — or at least wait excitedly until the time came to be able to watch Trap at home.

The Premium Digital Ownership, 4K UHD Blu-ray Trap editions will all feature special features that include a slate of deleted scenes. A featurette called "Setting the Trap: A New M. Night Shyamalan Experience" takes viewers on a journey throughout the ambitious project and how everything was put in place so that the concert from the story felt as realistic as possible. The special features will also provide an extended look at one of the concert scenes and break down the transformation of Shyamalan's real-life daughter Saleka into mega popstar Lady Raven.

M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why He Paired a Horror Story With a Concert

Aside from Hartnett and Saleka Shyamalan, the cast of Trap also features Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Hayley Mills (Wild at Heart), Jonathan Langdon (NOS4A2) and Kid Cudi (Knuckles). In an interview with Moviefone, Shyamalan revealed that the idea for Trap came from conversations with his daughter Saleka, in which they both imagined how they could pair such different scenarios into one horror experience. He stated:

"It was an unusual birthing process for the movie because it was more of a kind of a challenge, a conceit of Saleka, my daughter, and I talking about how to aim an album towards a narrative and making it more of a theatrical experience, because the concert experience and theatrical experience are similar and it's an audience thing, and could we put those together? I was encouraged by seeing movies like ‘A Star is Born’ or other movies where I was engulfed in the music at moments, and say, could we do a whole movie like that and make it a thriller?"

You can purchase or rent Trap on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and more starting on August 30. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD editions hit shelves on November 5.