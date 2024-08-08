The Big Picture Trap nears the $20 million domestic box office milestone, showing potential despite rocky start.

Shyamalan's latest thriller struggles to build fear and tension, but Josh Hartnett shines.

August box office challenges continue with tough competition from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Since its August 2 debut, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, has had a less-than-impressive beginning to life on the theatrical circuit. However, after four days, the movie is about to pass its next domestic box office milestone, with a $20 million US haul imminent. Currently, the movie sits on $19,348,423 at the domestic box office, with its current trend of daily takings suggesting that it will pass the aforementioned milestone in less than 24 hours. Internationally, the film has already returned $4.6 million, taking its worldwide total to just shy of $24 million.

Horror hasn't been the most successful genre at this year's Box Office, but it has seen some hits. Most recently, a bout of genius viral marketing sent Neon's Longlegs flying to success, with the movie still pulling in decent numbers in the daily rankings despite being in theaters for nearly a month. Turning in a whopping $83 million so far on an estimated budget of less than $10 million, Longlegs is the sort of blueprint Trap would love to follow. Still, the Shyamalan horror mystery has yet to prove it is able to keep up. August is always the toughest summer month to produce ticket sales, made even harder in 2024 by the sheer dominance of Deadpool and Wolverine.

'Trap' Isn't the Great Director's Best Offering

M. Night Shyamalan is known as a divisive director, but it is unquestionable that, at his best, he can produce a masterpiece. Trap, sadly, is the veteran not at his best, with a frustrating script leading to a mystery that lacks the atmosphere it so desperately requires. That isn't to say the movie is without merit, especially when it comes to star Josh Hartnett who dazzles as the Janus Cooper. In his review of the movie for Collider, Ross Bonaime said:

"There isn’t the building fear or tension that this film needs, and when it does seem close to hitting its potential, Shyamalan gets in his own way. For the man who used to be able to make Samuel L. Jackson or footage of an alien at a child’s birthday party a truly unnerving experience, he now struggles with making a trapped serial killer an intriguing affair. Trap isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by a longshot, and it certainly has its moments, but seeing those glimpses of the old Shyamalan almost makes things worse. At this point in his career, Shyamalan’s biggest twist is his inability to utilize the tools that once made him such a promising filmmaker."

Trap is about to pass the $20 million mark at the US Box Office. You can grab tickets to watch the movie in theaters right now.

