The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Trap, is struggling to reach box office success, potentially becoming one of his lowest-grossing releases.

The movie is expected to pass a minor domestic box office milestone on its 12th day of release, with a current domestic total of $29 million.

Trap is on the verge of passing the $50 million mark globally, produced on a reported budget of $30 million and marking Shyamalan's return to Warner Bros after nearly 20 years.

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan works on his own terms, and has been self-funding his projects for years now. But there’s no denying the fact that, commercially, his movies have been struggling to pass a certain low ceiling. Shyamalan’s latest offering, the thriller Trap, is ticking along at the box office, but as things stand, there’s a strong possibility that it concludes its theatrical run as one of his lowest-grossing releases. That being said, on its 12th day of release, the film is expected to pass a minor domestic box office milestone.

Trap’s running domestic total stands at $29 million, which means that it should be able to pass the $30 million mark today. The movie grossed around $15 million in its opening weekend, sandwiched between the debut hauls of his preceding two releases — Knock at the Cabin ($14 million) and Old ($16 million). For more context, two of Shyamalan’s past films — The Happening and Unbreakable — grossed exactly $30 million in their opening weekends alone.

As things stand, Trap will struggle to gross more in its lifetime domestic run than what some of Shyamalan’s most successful movies — Signs ($60 million) and The Village ($50 million) — made in their respective debuts. Trap is currently his second-lowest grossing film, behind the comedy drama Wide Awake, which pre-dates The Sixth Sense. The movie needs to gross approximate $5 million more in order to overtake Knock at the Cabin’s $35 million lifetime haul, and in doing so, avoid finishing its run as the lowest-grossing Shyamalan movie in over 25 years.

Shyamalan's Movies Have Grossed Nearly $1.5 Billion Domestically

Globally, Trap is on the verge of passing the $50 million mark. Produced on a reported budget of $30 million, the movie marks his return to Warner Bros. after nearly 20 years. Shyamalan spent the entirety of his comeback run, which began in 2015, with Universal. As part of a package deal, W.B. also released his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s debut feature, The Watchers, which concluded its run with $33 million worldwide.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a milquetoast suburban dad who also happens to be a notorious serial killer. Most of the movie is set at a pop concert designed by the feds to corner him. Trap opened to mixed reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 55% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.