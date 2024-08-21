The Big Picture Trap is not performing well at the box office, trailing behind Shyamalan's previous hits despite high expectations.

The film cost $30 million to make, but has only grossed $35.6 million domestically so far.

Shyamalan's biggest hits include The Sixth Sense, Signs, and Split, but Trap is struggling to reach the same success.

Director M. Night Shyamalan will take every win that he can get at this point, seeing as his latest film, Trap, is having a rather muted run at the box office. The thriller debuted in the wake of the word-of-mouth hit Longlegs, which has stunningly grossed $100 million at the global box office. Trap, on the other hand, is trailing that film by around $40 million, despite reportedly costing thrice as much. That being said, the movie recently overtook Shyamalan’s 2023 release, Knock at the Cabin, to avoid becoming his least successful domestic box office release since 1998’s Wide Awake.

Trap has generated $35.6 million domestically so far, compared to Knock at the Cabin’s lifetime domestic run of $35.3 million. It’s now Shyamalan’s third-lowest grossing film, not including his little-seen indie debut Praying with Anger. Globally, Trap has grossed $63 million, which is nearly $10 million more than Knock at the Cabin’s $54 million lifetime haul. That film marked the end of his recent run with Universal, and was released after he’d announced his partnership with Warner Bros.

Shyamalan has self-funded his films ever since his comeback of sorts with the 2015 release The Visit, which grossed over $65 million domestically and nearly $100 million worldwide. The Visit was produced on a reported budget of $5 million, while Trap is said to have cost $30 million. Shyamalan delivered his biggest hits in the first phase of his career, when The Sixth Sense launched him into the stratosphere and earned him comparisons to Steven Spielberg.

Shyamalan's Movies Have Grossed Over $3.2 Billion Worldwide

Close

The Sixth Sense remains his biggest blockbuster, with over $290 million domestically and more than $670 million worldwide. His other major hits are Signs ($408 million worldwide), Split ($278 million), The Village ($256 million), Unbreakable ($248 million), and Glass ($246 million). Even his most derided film, The Last Airbender, managed to generate nearly $320 million globally, while the almost career-killer After Earth grossed over $250 million worldwide.

Trap follows a serial killer who discovers that he’s been cornered by the police while accompanying his teenage daughter to a pop concert. He tries to evade capture, and maintain a veneer of normalcy in front of his increasingly suspicious daughter. The film opened to mixed reviews, and currently sits at 55% on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Josh Hartnett, Haley Mills, Alison Pill, Saleka Night Shyamalan and Ariel Donoghue, Trap is playing in theaters.