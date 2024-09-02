After a month in theaters, M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Trap has slowly but surely accumulated a satisfactory return at the Box Office. Now, following a weekend haul of around $750,000 nationwide, the film is just over $100,000 shy of hitting the $40 million mark domestically. This, added to the $33 million haul internationally, sees the movie comfortably past its reported budget of $30 million and the all-important $60 million - the figure that marks the movie as a success to executives. Despite never truly setting the Box Office alight, Trap has managed to somehow hang on against the arrival and departures of some big-name projects, still tapping away at its targets and, eventually, achieving them.

Earlier than expected, Trap made its way onto digital and 4K UHD on August 30, 2024. This is despite having been in theaters for less than a month at that point and was likely in response to a weak financial performance. The film is expected to receive a Blu-ray, DVD, and Ultra HD Blu-ray release on November 5, 2024, with a streaming release not yet known. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when one is announced.

'Trap' Struggles to Make an Impression Against Shyamalan's Impressive Filmography

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring the likes of Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer), Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me), Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna), and Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World)., and others, Trap is certainly not Shyamalan's greatest-ever production, but is still worthy of its own merit. Immersive enough and with a set of impressive lead performances, the downfall of Trap comes from its inability to capture the sense of mystery that the great director is usually so successful with. This is a criticism posed by many critics, including Ross Bonaime, who, in his review of the movie for Collider, said:

"There isn’t the building fear or tension that this film needs, and when it does seem close to hitting its potential, Shyamalan gets in his own way. For the man who used to be able to make Samuel L. Jackson or footage of an alien at a child’s birthday party a truly unnerving experience, he now struggles with making a trapped serial killer an intriguing affair. Trap isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by a longshot, and it certainly has its moments, but seeing those glimpses of the old Shyamalan almost makes things worse. At this point in his career, Shyamalan’s biggest twist is his inability to utilize the tools that once made him such a promising filmmaker."

Trap is about to pass the $40 million mark at the US Box Office. You can grab tickets to watch the movie in theaters right now.

Trap 5 10 Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror Writers M. Night Shyamalan Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , New Line Cinema Expand

Get Tickets