Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Trap'.

The Big Picture Trap carefully foreshadows its suspenseful plot twists without revealing too much, keeping audiences engaged.

Cooper's escape plan relies on an unlikely alliance with Lady Raven, who becomes a pivotal character in the film.

The movie's final twist reveals that the real trap was in Cooper's own home and ends on an ambiguous note with a surprising post-credit scene.

After 2023's Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan has returned to the director’s chair. In what’s being billed as a new Shyamalan “experience,” Trap is certainly a wild ride. It tells the story of Cooper (Josh Harnett) and his daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue) as they attend a Lady Raven (Saleka) concert. But Cooper soon finds out that the show is part of an intense sting operation. The FBI is out to catch a merciless killer, known as The Butcher. With no way in and no way out, the stakes are high for Cooper, who is actually the killer they're hunting. But it wouldn’t be a Shyamalan picture without drama, and, of course, twists! And Trap packs quite a punch with its finale. So, let’s dive into the twists and turns of Trap.

'Trap's Trap Is No Match for Josh Hartnett's The Butcher

The set-up for Trap is pretty close to what audiences were teased in the film’s trailers. Cooper takes his daughter, Riley, to the Lady Raven concert only to discover that the event is a trap to catch him. Cooper becomes aware of the FBI’s plan early on. When he notices a plethora of police officers and SWAT team members present, he asks a merchandise vendor (Jonathan Langdon) what’s going on. After seeing what a good father Cooper is to Riley, he fills him in that the entire concert is, of course, a trap to catch The Butcher, an infamous killer known for chopping ops up his victims. Eager to do in his most recent capture, Spencer, who he’s keeping captive in a mysterious basement, Cooper sets a plan in motion to escape the concert. He is both cunning, and frankly, lucky, as he’s able to infiltrate various employee areas, and steal an FBI radio, which allows him to listen into the law enforcement’s plans.

He has quite an opponent though: Dr. Grant (played by the legendary Hayley Mills), is in charge of the operation and is determined to catch Cooper. While listening in on Dr. Grant’s plans, he realizes he won’t be able to get out with any of his normal chaos. While watching the concert with Riley, a performer comes out of a trap door on the floor next to them. Cooper tries to convince Riley to sneak with him through the opening with the secret hope of escaping backstage. But Riley, naturally, vetoes the idea.

'Trap' Has an Unlikely Savior

Throughout most of the first hour of Trap, Lady Raven is almost more a part of the setting than an actual character. But, as Cooper plans his escape, he decides backstage is their best bet. When Riley mentions that Lady Raven always picks a young girl to go up on stage with her, he manipulates one of Lady Raven’s employees, who happens to be her uncle (and played by Shyamalan himself) into picking Riley. Lady Raven and Riley share a quick bond, and Cooper arranges some time backstage. But the escape won’t be as easy as Cooper thought, as security is looking for The Butcher backstage as well.

It also comes to his attention that Lady Raven is far more aware of the operation than he thought, as she’s working directly with Dr. Grant. Desperate and running out of options, she asks for a moment alone with Lady Raven, where he comes clean and threatens to kill his captive if she doesn’t help him escape. While she does get him and Riley out, she reveals that she is far more complex than she appears. She gets the upper hand by inviting herself to Cooper’s house, where she meets his wife, Rachel (Alison Pill), and son, Logan (Lochland Ray Miller). She continues to outsmart Cooper, eventually stealing his phone, speaking with Spencer, and going live on social media to get him help. She reveals Cooper’s evil alter ego to his family and reveals she even knows about his Norman Bates-like backstory. While it seems like he might succeed in killing Lady Raven, she uses psychology to break him. The FBI shows up, ready to arrest him, while his family watches in terror.

'Trap's Plot Twist Changes the Whole Meaning of the Movie

Yet when the FBI goes in to find Cooper, it turns out he's escaped by using a secret trapdoor in his home, harkening back to his first escape idea via the concert trap door. With the police befuddled by what happened to Cooper, Lady Raven waits in her limo, and is driven off by an unseen driver. A bit down the road, however, we find out that the driver is Cooper, who handcuffs Lady Raven inside. Yet the singer gets her window down, asking people for help, and when the car is blocked by people, Lady Raven makes her escape. The FBI soon shows up, shoots out the tires, and eventually shoots the driver. But again, they've been outsmarted, as Cooper made it look like someone was still in the driver's seat, when he actually made his escape through the crowd.

Back at his home, Rachel seems to be settling down with some tea, but finds that Cooper has made his way back into the house, waiting in the dark. Cooper returns because he figured out something: his wife was the one who set him up. She had found one of Cooper's safehouses, and eventually put two and two together, letting the FBI know that she suspects her husband was The Butcher.

Before he goes to kill Rachel, she requests they share one last dessert together. But, it’s only a trick. She uses the opportunity to drug his pie. It’s a nice finale for Rachel, and solidifies her small, but game-changing role in the film. Dr. Grant and her team are waiting in the other room and take down Cooper, arresting him. On his way out, he takes a moment to adjust his child’s bike before being locked up in a van. In one final twist, it’s revealed that he snuck a spoke off the bike and uses it to undo his handcuffs. Cooper has a Psycho-style ending, looking into the camera with a creepy laugh. It’s an ambiguous ending to the cat-and-mouse film that insinuates that Cooper’s game is not quite over yet.

'Trap's Post-Credit Scene Leaves the Film on a Surprising Note

Post-credit scenes are all the rage, and Trap ends with one that acknowledges the film’s more outrageous elements. Cooper is carted away, audiences find the vendor who unknowingly helped Cooper earlier on watching the evening news. He was an admitted Butcher enthusiast, and followed his true crime closely. But when a news flash reveals that Cooper was the Butcher all along, he has a hysterical meltdown and vows to never talk to anyone at work again.

Trap is one heck of a ride. It’s careful not to give away too many of its secrets early on and takes a number of over-the-top and unexpected turns. While the movie can’t be called a great psychological thriller, it is very aware of its bombastic nature and even uses its final moments to embrace it.

