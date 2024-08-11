The Big Picture Trap's final scene was a spontaneous addition by M. Night Shyamalan.

The post-credits scene changes the dynamic of Trap, providing a more satisfying and believable ending for audiences.

The comedic final scene in Trap adds substance to close off an absurd journey, balancing out the film's far-fetched elements.

M. Night Shamalan’s latest experience, Trap, packs quite a punch. The film is one part thriller, one part espionage, and somewhat based on a true story. Filled with twists and turns along the way, it follows Cooper Adams (Josh Harnett), who treats his teenage daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to an afternoon at the concert of her favorite pop artist, Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan). But Cooper has a dark secret: He’s a notorious killer known as the Butcher, and the entire concert is a sting operation designed to catch him.

Throughout the film, Cooper plays a tantalizing game of cat and mouse with the FBI, narrowly escaping the authorities at every turn. As the picture comes to a close, it hits audiences with one last twist, when Cooper breaks free of his handcuffs, while being carted off by the FBI. While this serves as the proper ending to the narrative, the film does contain the ever-popular post-credit scene trope. The final sequence is a jarringly comedic sign-off that changes the tone and, in many ways, the perception of the film for the better. Surprisingly, though, the pivotal final scene was not always going to be part of the movie.

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue

'Trap's Post-Credit Scene was a Last-Minute Addition

After Cooper’s eerie impending escape is revealed and the credits roll, audiences are surprised when the film fades back in on Jamie (Jonathan Langdon), the concert vendor Cooper befriended in order to take advantage of him. Jamie is shocked as a news flash reveals that Cooper is the infamous Butcher, and comically declares that he will never talk to anyone at work again. It’s an unexpected ending, and the surprise isn’t limited to the audience, as Shyamalan didn’t originally plan for the sequence at all.

In an interview with Gizmodo, Shyamalan revealed “That wasn’t in the script.” He further explained that the idea came to him during production, saying: “I went, ‘Wow, you know what? I’m just gonna shoot it.’ And I was like, ‘Start doing it, let’s get it ready. I’ll shoot it whenever I have an hour or two and let’s go do it.'” Shyamalan has long been associated with twist endings, with his most famous revelation, of course, occurring in The Sixth Sense. But this last-minute edition stands out for a unique, game-changing reason.

'Trap's Post-Credit Scene Changes the Dynamic of the Movie

A typical M. Night Shyamalan film tends to leave moviegoers in some sort of shocked state. But Trap’s last half hour is filled with so many twists, as Cooper and the FBI play a game of catch and escape. By the time he frees himself of his handcuffs at the picture’s conclusion, it’s almost expected. The post-credit scene not only helps to make the ending stand out amidst the constant chasing, but it also makes the film as a whole more digestible.

Had the late-added sequence not been included, it the movie would have seemed incomplete. It’s clear that the chase will continue, but audiences need something of more substance to close off the journey, and the post-credit scene was a fitting ending. Part of Trap’s appeal is its absurdity. And the ending serves as an acknowledgment of that. What are the odds Cooper could get away as many times as he did? And what are the odds that Jamie, a self-proclaimed true-crime fan of the Butcher, would have crossed paths with him? So much of the movie feels so far-fetched that the ending brings it back to earth with Jamie’s over-the-top reaction. It makes the movie as a whole feel more believable, and thus, more enjoyable.

Trap doesn’t pull any punches, as audiences follow Cooper’s impressive feats of escape, many of which he improvises on the spot. It seems only fitting that the very last scene of the movie would be something of the same nature. While it may seem strangely comedic within a film that wants to be taken seriously, it was actually the perfect way to tie up the events of the movie, and make the whole thing feel a little more believable.

