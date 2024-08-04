The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Trap had a soft opening, making $15 million domestically in its first weekend.

Trap marks Shyamalan's reunion with Warner Bros after a run of Universal films.

Trap features an impressive ensemble cast and is currently playing in theaters.

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, had a rather soft opening at the box office this weekend. For a while, it seemed like the movie was going to ride a wave of pre-release buzz and deliver an unexpectedly impressive debut, but mixed reviews and so-so reactions from audiences appear to have affected its performance. Starring Josh Hartnett in something of a comeback, Trap fell short of another recent serial killer thriller, Longlegs. That movie opened to over $20 million domestically, while Trap made an estimated $15 million in its first three days of release in domestic theaters, and only slightly more worldwide.

Including the $4.4 million that it made in overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global debut stands at $20 million. As per usual, Trap has been self-financed by Shyamalan, for around $30 million. It also marks his first Warner Bros. release since 2006’s Lady in the Water. The filmmaker revived his career around a decade ago, with a string of low-budget box-office hits released by Universal. Last year’s Knock at the Cabin marked the end of an era for Shyamalan, who is now set up at W.B. for the foreseeable future. The studio also recently released his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s debut feature, The Watchers, which concluded its run with a little over $30 million worldwide.

Knock at the Cabin, on the other hand, concluded its global run with under $55 million — Shyamalan’s worst box office performance since his little-seen sophomore feature, Wide Awake, which was released in 1998. Shyamalan’s biggest box office hit remains The Sixth Sense, which made over $670 million worldwide in 1999. Since his return to form a little less than a decade ago, he has delivered hits such as Split ($280 million worldwide) and Glass ($230 million worldwide). Even his mid-pandemic release, Old, was able to generate almost $100 million globally.

'Trap' Marks Shyamalan's Reunion with Warner Bros.

Close

Trap opened to mixed reviews, and is currently sitting at a “rotten” 47% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience rating stands at a slightly superior 64%. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that Shyamalan’s “script is packed with too many odd choices, coincidences, and strange decisions that are more laughable than tense.” Opening day audiences awarded it a disappointing C+ CinemaScore, which is par for the course for horror-thrillers, but not nearly strong enough to indicate a stable performance at the box office.

Also starring Ariel Donoghue, Alison Pill, Hayley Mills and Shyamalan’s daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, Trap is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue

Get Tickets