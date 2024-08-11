This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Trap faces box office challenges despite Shyamalan's reputation for suspenseful narratives.

The film grossed $10.1 million internationally this weekend, with a solid -42% drop in holdover territories.

The staggered release plan continues through October, with upcoming markets critical for Trap's box office trajectory.

Since its debut on August 2, M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap, has faced a challenging journey at the box office. Despite the filmmaker's reputation for crafting suspenseful narratives, Trap has yet to capture the kind of audience interest that some of Shyamalan's previous hits enjoyed. This weekend, the film opened across some more international territories and has added a decent haul to its cume. Trap grossed an estimated $10.1 million internationally over the weekend of August 9th to 11th, playing on 7,919 screens across 67 overseas markets. This marks a solid -42% drop in holdover territories, suggesting that the film still has some life left in international markets. The international cume now stands at $16.6 million, contributing to a worldwide total of $45.2 million.

Looking ahead, Trap’s staggered release plan will continue through September and October, with Japan set to be the last market to open on October 25th. While it remains unlikely that Trap will be able to match the success of Shyamalan’s past films, its performance in upcoming markets will be critical in determining its overall box office trajectory.

What is 'Trap' About?

Trap centers around a tense and suspenseful narrative involving a father named Cooper, played by Josh Hartnett, who is secretly a serial killer known as "The Butcher." The story unfolds as Cooper takes his teenage daughter to a pop concert, which unexpectedly turns into a trap orchestrated by law enforcement to capture him. As the concert begins, Cooper notices an increasing police presence and soon realizes that the entire event is a setup designed to apprehend him. The film blends elements of psychological thriller and horror as Cooper tries to evade capture while protecting his daughter, leading to a tense game of cat and mouse.

In his review of the movie for Collider, Ross Bonaime said:

"There isn’t the building fear or tension that this film needs, and when it does seem close to hitting its potential, Shyamalan gets in his own way. For the man who used to be able to make Samuel L. Jackson or footage of an alien at a child’s birthday party a truly unnerving experience, he now struggles with making a trapped serial killer an intriguing affair. Trap isn’t Shyamalan’s worst by a longshot, and it certainly has its moments, but seeing those glimpses of the old Shyamalan almost makes things worse. At this point in his career, Shyamalan’s biggest twist is his inability to utilize the tools that once made him such a promising filmmaker."

