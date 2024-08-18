This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap, is quietly continuing its box office journey, pulling in an estimated $5.5 million this weekend across 5,574 screens in 67 overseas markets. While the film hasn't exactly set the box office on fire, it has managed to maintain steady interest in several key international markets. The drop in holdover territories was a relatively modest -44%, with some particularly strong performances in France (-20%), Germany (-30%), and Italy (-36%). These figures suggest that, while Trap may not be breaking records, it is finding a receptive audience in specific regions.

As of Sunday, the international cumulative total for Trap stands at $27.1 million, bringing its worldwide running total to $62.3 million. This slow but steady climb shows that despite mixed reviews and a lukewarm reception, the film is gradually making its mark, especially outside the United States. Trap still has a few significant markets left to open, including Korea and Japan, which are scheduled to release on September 18 and October 25, respectively. These releases could potentially give the film a final push, especially in markets known for their appreciation of Shyamalan's unique brand of storytelling.

Despite being a household name, Shyamalan's recent films have struggled to reach the heights of his earlier successes. Trap appears to be following a similar trajectory, currently poised to end its domestic run with numbers far below those of his biggest hits like Signs ($60 million on its debut weekend) and The Village ($50 million debut).

In fact, Trap is on track to be Shyamalan's second-lowest-grossing film, only ahead of the 1998 comedy-drama Wide Awake, which pre-dates his breakthrough with The Sixth Sense. However, the film is expected to surpass the $35 million domestic total of Knock at the Cabin, which would prevent it from being the lowest-grossing Shyamalan film in over 25 years.

What is 'Trap' About?

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a seemingly average suburban father who hides a dark secret—he's actually a notorious serial killer. The film unfolds largely during a pop concert that the federal authorities have orchestrated to trap him. Despite its intriguing premise, Trap opened to mixed reviews and currently holds a "rotten" 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Trap may not be one of Shyamalan's most commercially successful endeavors, it continues to garner attention, particularly in international markets. Fans of the director's work can catch Trap in theaters now.

