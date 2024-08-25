Warner Bros.’ thriller Trap is maintaining its presence at the box office, pulling in an estimated $1.78 million this weekend from 1,604 locations across North America. This latest figure brings the film’s total domestic gross to $38.58 million, reflecting a consistent—if not explosive—performance in the U.S. market. The film has also been making strides internationally, where it garnered an estimated $2.8 million this weekend across 64 overseas markets. The international running cumulative total now stands at $33.0 million, contributing to a worldwide cume of $71.6 million as of Sunday.

Trap, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, tells the story of a suburban father, played by Josh Hartnett, who is secretly a notorious serial killer known as "The Butcher". The film's plot revolves around a tense cat-and-mouse game that unfolds during a pop concert designed by federal authorities to capture him. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Trap has found a niche audience, helping it sustain a steady box office performance, while Hartnett's committed and eerie performance in the movie is definitely worthy of consideration.

What's Left for 'Trap' to Do at Global Box Office?

Image via Warner Bros.

With its domestic and international numbers combined, Trap is slowly building towards a respectable total. The film's release in key Asian markets is still on the horizon, with Korea scheduled for September 18 and Japan following on October 25. These markets could provide the boost Trap needs to significantly improve its global box office numbers.

While Trap has not shattered any box office records, it continues to draw in viewers both domestically and internationally. The upcoming releases in Korea and Japan will be critical to determining whether the film can push past the $100 million mark worldwide. Given Shyamalan’s established fanbase and the strong market potential in these regions, there’s still an opportunity for Trap to extend its run, but it has a bit of work to do if it wants to succeed in reaching the coveted $100 million mark around the globe.

Warner Bros.’ Trap is steadily progressing at the box office, with a worldwide gross of $71.6 million and counting. As the film prepares to debut in key international markets, all eyes will be on its performance in Korea and Japan. Fans of Shyamalan’s work can catch Trap in theaters now as it continues its global rollout.

Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror

