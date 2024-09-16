Thanks to an unexpected late-period surge in popularity on social media, director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, found the energy to pass one last milestone at the global box office. The movie was released in theaters in August, but opened to mediocre critical and commercial response. It remains one of Shyamalan’s lowest-performing films, but managed to save face this weekend by pushing past the $80 million mark at the global box office.

With $42 million domestically and another $38 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at exactly $80 million. Trap was produced on a reported budget of $30 million, and marks Shyamalan’s first film with Warner Bros. after a long and successful partnership with Universal. The filmmaker self-finances his projects, which he began doing after his career spiraled around a decade ago, with back-to-back critical disappointments such as The Last Airbender and After Earth.

Shyamalan's Lowest-Grossing Movies Global Box Office Wide Awake $305,000 Knock at the Cabin $54 million Lady in the Water $72 million Trap $80 million

He bounced back with the small-budget found-footage thriller The Visit, which ended up grossing nearly $100 million worldwide. Shyamalan followed it up with Split, a surprise sequel to his hit film Unbreakable, which grossed over $270 million globally. Both films were released by Universal, as was Glass — a conclusion to the Unbreakable trilogy — and 2023’s Knock at the Cabin, which drastically under-performed with just over $50 million worldwide. Even Old — the thriller that Shyamalan filmed at the peak of the pandemic — grossed around $90 million globally.

The Third Act of Shyamalan's Career Is in Need of a Twist

Starring comeback kid Josh Hartnett as a serial killer who discovers that the law has him cornered at a pop concert, Trap is Shyamalan’s second-lowest performing movie since he broke out with The Sixth Sense in the late 1990s. The Sixth Sense remains his highest-grossing film, with over $670 million worldwide, followed by Signs, which grossed over $400 million.

Trap opened to mixed reviews, and is currently sitting at a “rotten” 57% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score stands at a slightly more positive 65%. Also starring Haley Mills, Alison Pill, Saleka Night Shyamalan, and Ariel Donoghue, Trap is available to watch in theaters and at home.

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue

