After witnessing an unexpected bump in domestic revenue this weekend — its sixth — director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, inched closer to a new milestone. The movie has been available on digital streaming platforms for a few days now and lost a significant chunk of theaters this weekend. But despite that, it reported a massive 72% increase in numbers, purportedly because of a resurgence in popularity on TikTok. The movie lost as many as 391 theaters this weekend, but grossed $1.3 million domestically, as compared to the $778,000 it made in the previous weekend, when it was playing in over 700 domestic theaters.

This takes its running total to $41.6 million. Combined with the $38.3 million that it has made so far in overseas markets, the movie’s cumulative global haul stands at $79.92 million. Trap was pretty much at the end of its run before this recent uptick in numbers, but now, it’s entirely possible that it passes a final milestone before tapping out. The $80 million mark is just $80,000 away. That being said, the film’s overall performance isn’t one to write home about. Produced on a reported budget of $30 million — Shyamalan self-funds his projects these days — the movie was picked up for distribution by Warner Bros. as a part of a new deal that drew the filmmaker away from Universal, which had released each film in his comeback streak.

Shyamalan witnessed massive lows around a decade ago, with a string of critical and commercial duds that led many to write him off completely. But he bounced back with The Visit, which generated just under $100 million globally against a reported budget of $5 million. He scaled bigger heights with his surprise sequel to Unbreakable, Split, and its follow-up, Glass. Those movies made a combined total of more than $500 million globally.

'Trap' Is Among Shyamalan's Least-Successful Movies

Starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer who discovers that the police have designed an elaborate trap for him at a pop concert, the movie is still among the lowest-grossing of Shyamalan’s long and successful career. In fact, if one were to ignore Wide Awake — his lowkey sophomore feature that predates his breakout hit The Sixth Sense — Trap is Shyamalan’s third-lowest grossing film, ahead of only Knock at the Cabin, which concluded its run with $54 million worldwide, and Lady in the Water, which grossed $72 million globally.

The movie opened to mixed reviews and appears to have settled at a 57% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score is slightly more positive, at 65%. Also starring Haley Mills, Alison Pill, Saleka Night Shyamalan, and Ariel Donoghue, Trap is available to watch in theaters and at home.

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue

