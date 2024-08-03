The Big Picture Hayley Mills makes a comeback in M. Night Shyamalan's movie Trap after starring mostly in television and theater.

Mills portrays a retired FBI profiler in the film.

Trap was pitched as 'What if Silence of the Lambs' happened at a Taylor Swift concert?

Audiences' hearts did plenty skipping of beats during M. Night Shyamalan's latest blockbuster Trap, but an unexpected cause for that is seeing the return of former Disney actress Hayley Mills on the big screen. Mills stars as Dr. Josephine Grant, a former FBI profiler brought out of retirement to catch a killer. In an interview with Empire, Shyamalan said his pitch for the movie was: “What if The Silence of the Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?” As it follows Cooper (Josh Harnett) attending a pop concert (with Shyamalan's own daughter Saleka playing pop star Lady Raven) with his daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue), the movie comes with a sinister twice (what Shyamalan movie doesn't?)

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Mills says she wasn't sure if she'd ever make another movie but says that "[Trap] came completely unexpected," She tells THR. "I wasn’t sure if I’d ever make another movie — I wasn’t shedding any tears. People often look at you and think, 'This is a Disney actress, isn’t it?'" Mills has nothing but praise working with Shyamalan, "[i]t was lovely to be on a movie set again. There’s more space, you can take deeper breaths… And certainly, on a movie of Night’s, you don’t rush."

Mills, Like Her Character, is Stepping Back into an Old Arena

When Hayley Mills was a budding teenage star in the early days of Disney, she starred in films such as Pollyanna and The Parent Trap (yes the Lindsay Lohan movie was a remake!) As she got older, Mills explains, roles in movies became fewer and far between, and they "just weren't there." She says she turned instead of television and theater. In the 1990s, Mills starred as Miss Bliss in the Saved By The Bell prequel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. More recently, Mills starred in an episode of The Wheel of Time.

In Trap, Mills explains that her character Dr. Grant is "brought in out of retirement to track down a serial killer, and she’s very experienced." The former FBI profiler, has "been lecturing and writing books and things about [killers]." Mills, no doubt identifying with her character, explains, "I think her age is a relevant factor in the movie for the protagonist.”

With such a positive experience on Trap, audiences can only hope this might mean a bigger return for Mills. Of the movie, she says "[i]t’s a movie that’s written, directed and funded by one man."

"It’s his movie. The sound, the music, is wonderful. And for somebody who shoulders so much, he’s so relaxed and funny and lovely and warm and encouraging and appreciative on the set."

Trap is now available in U.S. theaters. Watch the trailer below.

