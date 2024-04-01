The Big Picture Dave Bautista's new action film Trap House has a star-studded cast including Sophia Lillis and Bobby Cannavale.

The film follows a DEA agent teaming up with his partner to take down their own kids involved in a daring drug heist.

Trap House, helmed by director Michael Dowse, is currently in production with no release date.

Dave Bautista's upcoming action pic Trap House now has a full house of co-stars. Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak, and Bobby Cannavale have joined the cast of the film. Deadline reports that filming on the thriller is set to begin today.

The film will star Bautista as a DEA agent who has to work with his partner to face a surprising enemy — their own teenage children, who've appropriated their parents' tactics and intelligence to pull off daring heists against a deadly drug cartel. The film will be helmed by Canadian director Michael Dowse, who previously directed Bautista in Stuber, from a script by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious) and Tom O'Connor (The Hitman's Bodyguard). Also joining the cast are Inde Navarrette (Superman and Lois), Zaire Adams (Freeridge), and Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery).

Who Are the Stars of 'Trap House'?

Champion gained international attention as Pandora-dwelling teenager Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water; he will turn up in this year's anthology film Freaky Tales and is set to appear in several Avatar sequels. Lillis broke out as the teenage Beverly Marsh in Stephen King's It; she recently starred in last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Del Castillo stars in the popular telenovela La Reina del Sur; she has also appeared in No Good Deed, All About Nina, and Bad Boys For Life.

Dalton stole scenes as the affably terrifying Lalo Salamanca on Better Call Saul; he also starred as Jack Duquesne on the MCU series Hawkeye. Peak starred as Zoya Lott in the recent reboot of Gossip Girl, and also appeared in last year's horror comedy sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Cannavale broke out in the NBC drama Third Watch, and has since gone on to star in a wide array of TV series and films, winning Emmys for his roles on Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire; he is next set to star in this year's hotly-anticipated horror sequel MaXXXine.

Trap House is produced by Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel of Signature Films, and Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer of Scott Free Productions. Ridley Scott will executive produce with Bautista and Jonathan Meisner of Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Productions.

Trap House is currently filming and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch our recent interview with Bautista for Dune: Part 2 below.