The Big Picture Dave Bautista reveals filming has wrapped on Trap House, a thrilling film featuring a daring teenage heist against a dangerous cartel.

Directed by Michael Dowse, the cast includes Bautista, Bobby Cannavale, Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, and more talented actors.

Trap House does not yet have a release date.

Dave Bautista is creating a diverse filmography by choosing a variety of roles from the loveable Drax in the MCU to Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the Dune franchise. His next role will see him as an undercover DEA agent in the upcoming action thriller Trap House. The actor took to Instagram today to announce that filming has wrapped on the feature, which he also produced, with a fresh set of behind-the-scenes images.

The actor posted a collage of images with the cast and crew, captioning, “That’s a wrap on Trap House! This film has been a hell of a journey.” The black and white images show the entire cast together and some shots from the set. He further gave a shout-out to everyone, “Love and respect to the cast, crew and my fellow producers. Congrats team! We did it!”

Trap House follows an undercover DEA agent (Bautista) and his partner in El Paso, Texas, on a game of cat and mouse with a surprising enemy – their teenage kids. These teenagers appropriated their parents' tactics and intelligence to pull off a daring heist, robbing a dangerous cartel.

The Team Behind ‘Trap House’

Trap House is directed by Michael Dowse, who previously helmed Arnold Schwarzenegger-led FUBAR which recently got renewed for a second season. His other credits include It’s All Gone Pete Tong, Take Me Home Tonight starring Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and Goon starring Seann William Scott, Jay Baruchel, and Liev Schreiber. He directs from a script by Fast & Furious creator Gary Scott Thompson and Hitman’s Bodyguard fame Tom O’Connor.

Along with Bautista the movie also casts Bobby Cannavale, who is well known for his TV roles in Third Watch, Nurse Jackie, and Boardwalk Empire to name a few. The young cast includes Jack Champion, who gained international attention as Pandora-dwelling teenager Spider in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. It star Sophia Lillis is also in the cast. She was last seen in last year’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Also rounding off the ensemble are Kate del Castillo (Bad Boys For Life) and Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), along with Inde Navarrette, Zaire Adams, and Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery). With a talented cast and exciting premise, the feature will be one to look out for.

Trap House currently has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Bautista’s post above.