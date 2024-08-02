The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer in a concert venue setting.

Saleka Shyamalan, a real-life R&B star, plays Lady Raven and has composed an album's worth of songs for the film.

The film focuses on the bond between fathers and daughters, with a unique blend of musical and thriller elements.

M. Night Shyamalan is making his way back to theaters everywhere with Trap, a tense thriller starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer. What makes the master of twists's latest feature stick out, however, is the setting — a crowded concert venue where the pop sensation Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan's daughter and real-life R&B star Saleka Shyamalan, is performing. The concert plays an integral role in the story, as it was set up specifically to catch Hartnett's character, "The Butcher," with a heavy police presence stationed around the event. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub before the film's release, Shyamalan explained how that premise came to be and how the legendary Prince rock opera Purple Rain served as inspiration.

Trap doesn't just star Saleka, but features an album's worth of songs composed by her that are meant to line up with what's occurring on-screen as Cooper, aka The Butcher, and his daughter navigate the venue. However, her role didn't end there, Shymalan clarified, as she was also directly involved with the development of the story while she was penning the corresponding songs to ensure everything meshed. Even though it's not necessarily a musical like Prince's epic about a rising star trying to escape and defy his turbulent home life, the director looked to Purple Rain to plan out how to weave together Saleka's album and the story in a way that feels natural.

Part of the goal as well was to create a bit of contrast between the joyous concert atmosphere and the dark plot underneath about The Butcher's reign of terror. As Hartnett's character bonds with his daughter, he's also trying to create chaos within the arena to carve himself a way out of the show and get back home where he has his latest victim trapped. Shyamalan explains the process, saying:

"It wasn't quite like what you just said. It wasn't, 'I cast her as the pop star.' We came up with the movie together, and we were saying, 'How do we do a movie where the music is diegetic, where there's an entire album that the characters are listening to and that are critical to the plot, and it will now comment on the overall feeling of the piece?' It was a really interesting process, different than others because we were thinking about Purple Rain a lot when we were doing this, and the juxtaposition of, seemingly, things that can't go together, like an actiony movie like Die Hard or the darkness of thrillers or Silence of the Lambs. How do you bring all of that together in this balancing act?

'Trap' Brought M. Night and Saleka Shyamalan's Worlds Together

Developing Trap together with Saleka made a final product that Shyamalan believes is the best of both worlds. He even attended several of his daughter's shows to get a feel for the atmosphere at an arena concert and what goes on behind the scenes and around the venue. It's fitting that the pair worked so closely on the project, as he previously explained in an interview with Screen Rant that the film focuses heavily on the bond between fathers and daughters based on his own relationship with his three daughters. He gives much of the credit to Saleka, though, for linking his twists and thrills with her music, taking on a gargantuan responsibility between helping him with key characters, writing and performing songs, and playing a vital part on-screen as Lady Raven.

"So we built it slowly together, like, 'Hey, who is this fictional character? What does she mean? Oh, let's set it at a concert in an arena. Okay, what is her connection to the thing?' Then I start writing an outline, and I go, 'Okay, can you write 14 songs for this?' It was a herculean task. So, she wrote and performed and did all this stuff. As it's emerging, what is the role of what does she represent in the movie? It was a really wonderful experience of taking a musician's world and then a filmmaker's world and making a hybrid art form.

Trap also features Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill among its cast with Kid Cudi also making an appearance to perform alongside Saleka's Lady Raven. The film is now in theaters. Get your tickets at the link below to see Shyamalan's latest in theaters.

Trap Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror

