The latest M. Night Shyamalan film, which failed to resonate particularly strongly with critics and audiences, just got a major streaming update. Trap, the psychological thriller from the acclaimed director, will officially begin streaming on Max on October 25, just a few days before Halloween. The film stars Josh Hartnett, fresh off his strong performance in Oppenheimer, alongside Ariel Donoghue and Saleka Shyamalan, and the film follows a father and his teen daughter at a pop concert, only to realize quickly after arriving the event is much more sinister than they could have imagined. Trap got off to a slow start at the box office, but has grossed more than $80 million worldwide on a reported budget of $30 million. The film currently sits at a "rotten" score of 57% from critics and 65% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

His last feature film came in 2023 when he directed Knock at the Cabin, the apocalyptic thriller starring Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff. One of Shyamalan's earlier films is also one of his most famous, with the Bruce Willis-led The Sixth Sense (1999) recently premiering on Max. He also helmed Mel Gibson in Signs, the alien invasion film which is also streaming on Max, and he worked with both recent Best Actor nominees, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright, in Lady in the Water, a dark fantasy/mystery drama which is currently lacking a streaming home, but can be purchased or rented on Prime Video.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett and was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Trap when it premieres on Max on October 25.