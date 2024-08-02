The Big Picture M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Trap promises a blend of Silence of the Lambs and Taylor Swift concert vibes.

Trap is set to offer a unique and stylized story with drastic plot twists, featuring Josh Hartnett in the lead role.

Shyamalan based Trap on a real-life U.S. government sting operation, enhancing the film's captivating and spooky premise.

For some reason, if you ever wanted to imagine what would happen if Silence of the Lambs occurred at a Taylor Swift concert, twisty visionary M. Night Shyamalan has you covered. All the promotional material for Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Trap, is enticing, and the writer-director raised expectations with the Silence crossed with Swift elevator pitch. Trap, starring the trendy Josh Hartnett, promises to offer the full Shyamalan experience: a high concept, drastic plot twists, and a focus on family dynamics. Shyamalan, a director with a defined worldview devoid of realistic circumstances and dialogue, is tapping into recent history, telling Empire magazine that Trap is based on a real-life United States government sting operation that arrested over 100 fugitives. Between the reference to an omnipresent pop star in Swift and the hot-button issue regarding public safety, be prepared to be spooked, because Shyamalan is ready to tackle the zeitgeist.

Trap Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror Writers M. Night Shyamalan Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema Expand

M. Night Shyamalan's Comeback Tour Continues with 'Trap'

After years of creative follies such as The Happening and The Last Airbender, M. Night Shyamalan has rebuilt his reputation over the last few years. In retrospect, the pressure of being dubbed "The Next Spielberg," as Newsweek did in 2002, was a thankless position that added an unwarranted mystique to his filmography. Although he has lost the blockbuster attention that made him a household name with The Sixth Sense and Signs, Shyamalan reformed himself by making no-frills supernatural thrillers like Old and Knock at the Cabin, stripped of the intense media scrutiny of his past work. In return, the cinephile community has embraced the new phase of Shyamalan's, whose films are indebted to classic Hitchcockian thrillers. Not to mention, his mid-budget original genre films can be perceived as vital to the stability of the theatrical industry.

The Shyamalan renaissance could reach its apex with the release of Trap. The film follows Cooper (Hartnett), an enthusiastic father taking his teenage daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to an Eras Tour-inspired concert by pop star Lady Raven (Shyamalan's daughter, real-life music artist Saleka). Cooper learns that this sold-out show is secretly a police sting operation to, as the title indicates, trap a serial killer known as "The Butcher." As promising as Trap looks, its trailer suffers from a chronic issue in modern cinema: giving away too much of the plot in the marketing. Without ever directly stating so, the trailer indicates that Cooper will be the targeted serial killer. However, this is a Shyamalan movie, so the joke is on us if we believe everything we see. 2024 is the year of auteurs financing their own films, as evidenced by Kevin Costner with Horizon and Francis Ford Coppola with Megalopolis. Shyamalan, who has been self-funding his recent projects, is pouring his own money into Trap. He told Empire, "I know there’s safety in IP. But it’s really important that we come to the movies and see something we’ve never seen before. I’ll keep fighting for that."

'Trap' Is Based on a Real Government Sting Operation Capturing 100 Fugitives at a Convention Center

Close

In the spirit of the director's affinity for twists, audiences may be surprised to learn that Trap is loosely based on a wild true story. Hollywood habitually glamorizes law enforcement work, but with this government scheme, the action-packed depiction of U.S. Marshals in The Fugitive was apt. Operation Flagship, the sting operation orchestrated by U.S. Marshals in 1985, resulted in the arrest of 100 wanted fugitives. Under what circumstances would 100 fugitives, or innocent people, for that matter, convene at one location? For the chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl, the most monumental sporting event in the country, of course. The U.S. Marshals Service and Washington D.C. police, disguising themselves as a fictional broadcasting company, Flagship International Sports Television, invited each fugitive to claim free tickets to a Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders) home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Washington Convention Center. That was just the icing on the cake. These sweepstakes winners also had the chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl XX in New Orleans.

Luring wanted fugitives with the promise of free Super Bowl tickets is perhaps the ultimate American mousetrap. Somehow, despite the plan looking more suitable for a Mission: Impossible set piece, the sting operation went off without a hitch. The fugitives were invited to the convention center and given royal treatment by the U.S. Marshals disguised as emcees, event organizers, mascots, and cheerleaders. When they arrived at the convention center, they were frisked for weapons. Each wanted criminal's ticket had a classification that designated their threat level. During this highly calculated procedure, the usually austere and reserved U.S. Marshals had to demonstrate enthusiasm appropriate for a sporting event. Right as the emcee kicked off events, officers swarmed into the room and arrested 101 fugitives with rap sheets consisting of murder, rape, and parole/probation violations. The fictitious broadcasting company, Flagship International Sports Television, shares the same acronym as the group responsible for executing sting operations: Fugitive Investigative Strike Team.

How the Real-Life Inspiration for 'Trap' Is Ideal for an M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trap will not be the first movie inspired by Operation Flagship. Four years after the sting operation, Sea of Love, the Al Pacino neo-noir, featured a set piece where wanted criminals (one of them played by a young Samuel L. Jackson) are lured into a ballroom under the ruse that they will have a chance to have breakfast with members of the New York Yankees. Once inside, Detective Frank Keller (Pacino) crashes the scene and announces the arrest of all the suspects, as police officers dressed in Yankee varsity jackets swarm the room. Operation Flagship is an inherently cinematic device, as the art of filmmaking is one grand act of deception. Shyamalan told Empire that he envisioned the sting operation in his film as a "very scary and Hitchcockian ride." The director was drawn to the parallel performances occurring in the story: the pop concert and the elaborate sting operation.

The premises of M. Night Shyamalan's previous films: a boy who sees dead people in The Sixth Sense, an invincible man in Unbreakable, and a beach that rapidly ages you in Old, are not rooted in reality. From the outside, Trap seems like another inconceivable high concept of his, but the U.S. Marshals in 1985 proved otherwise. No one would ever confuse Shyamalan as a commentator on contemporary issues, but the setting of a live concert with a high concentration of people reflects our pressing concerns regarding public safety. After years of becoming numb to horrific stories on the news, the threat of mindless violence lingers with the American public. By constructing a virtuosic thriller set piece and tapping into our innate fears, Shyamalan continues to honor his filmmaking idol, Alfred Hitchcock, and push his cinematic language forward.

Trap arrives in U.S. theaters on August 2nd.