Josh Hartnett's character takes his daughter to a concert, only to be caught up in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the police.

Trap promises an interesting storyline where the hunter becomes the hunted, turning a night of music into a fight for survival.

The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's next movie has been released, teasing the next thrilling story from the director of Knock at the Cabin and Old. Audiences might think they already know what the filmmaker is capable of, but Trap will be very different from what has been seen before. The trailer establishes the premise for the upcoming film, with a father played by Josh Hartnett taking his daughter to a Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan) concert, only to find out something much more sinister going on at the venue.

For the characters of Trap, the evening begins with the same excitement for a concert seen as the one seen in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, before Hartnett's character realizes numerous police officers surrounding the arena and installing surveillance equipment. As law enforcement looks for a serial killer that will supposedly attend Lady Raven's show, Harnett's character worries about the safety of his daughter. But in a major turn of events, Hartnett's protagonist is revealed to be the criminal the police are looking for, and he must find a way to survive the concert without being detected. The title of the movie refers to how the killer will be trapped in a packed arena, with time running out for the evil protagonist.

The cast of Trap will also include Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail and Vanessa Smythe, while the majority of the audience at the concert is unaware of the danger they're in. Mills was recently seen in The Wheel of Time, Prime Video's television adaptation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's books. Smythe is known for her role as Michio in The Expanse, the television series that follows a distant future where humans have colonized the entire solar system. And when it comes to Marnie McPhail, the performer recently starred as Rita Richards in The Way Home.

From the Mind of M. Night Shyamalan

Besides directing Trap, M. Night Shyamalan also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film, just like he did with titles such as Split and Glass. The filmmaker is also currently working as an executive producer for The Watchers, the directorial debut of his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan. The movie will follow Mina (Dakota Fanning) as she's trapped with strangers that are haunted by mysterious creatures every night. Throughout his career, M. Night Shyamalan has been known for his love of horror and the unpredictable plot twists often found in his narratives. If one of Trap's twists has been given away in the trailer, the filmmaker must have saved the best reveal for when the movie hits theaters in August.

Trap hits theaters August 2. Check out the trailer below: