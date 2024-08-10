The Big Picture Trap fails to deliver a compelling storyline due to awkward dialogue, absurd character decisions, and lack of substance.

Mr. Brooks offers a more complex script with additional characters and a physical representation of the protagonist's dark side.

The dynamic between Costner and Hurt in Mr. Brooks effectively delves into the villain's mind, unlike the shallow portrayal in Trap.

Although his record isn't as spotty lately as it was in the mid-2000s, M. Night Shyamalan still has a habit of pulling the rug out from under his audiences — and not in the fun, "twist-ending" way he used to. His most recent release, Trap, has an intriguing premise that unfortunately falls apart due to its awkward dialogue, absurd character decisions, and general lack of substance. Aside from setting out to create tension as a serial killer (Josh Hartnett) aims to escape a sting operation, Trap tries — and ultimately fails — to paint a picture of Hartnett's Cooper as a villain conflicted by his desire to murder and be a good father.

This serial killer/family man conflict was also done in Mr. Brooks, a 2007 movie directed by Bruce A. Evans, one of the screenwriters for Stand By Me. Kevin Costner plays the titular character, a serial killer with a family just like Josh Hartnett's Cooper. Even though it's not exactly groundbreaking, Mr. Brooks has an edge over Trap simply because of how it swings for the fences: Brooks also has a daughter who may have inherited his lust for murder and a physical representation of his dark side, played by William Hurt. There's almost too much going on in Mr. Brooks, but compared to the hollowness of Trap, that sort of works in its favor.

'Trap' and 'Mr. Brooks' Tell a Similar Story Very Differently

In general, Trap and Mr. Brooks both revolve around a serial killer who is also a husband and father. The two men try to keep their two lives separate but struggle in one way or another to reconcile the two parts of themselves. Both men also have a daughter who serves as one of the catalysts for the plots of their movies. In Trap, Josh Hartnett’s character, Cooper, finds himself at the center of an FBI sting operation as he takes his daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue), to a concert. In Mr. Brooks, Costner's protagonist (or antagonist?) discovers that his daughter, Jane (Danielle Panabaker) has likely inherited his psychosis, and she's killed someone while at college. One of his conflicts in the movie involves him trying to cover for his daughter and wrestling with how to reconcile both of their homicidal urges.

What separates the two movies is the complexity of their scripts. Trap uses a very formulaic structure that ultimately feels empty: Cooper is almost trapped, then escapes, then gets caught again, then escapes again. An FBI profiler (Hayley Mills) does explain some of Cooper's quirks, like his OCD and his ability to blend in, but none of that really matters; the movie marches through each scene to Shyamalan's desired conclusion, regardless of whether it makes any sense. Mr. Brooks, on the other hand, almost has too much plot, adding a dogged FBI agent (Demi Moore), a blackmailer (Dane Cook), and a personification of Brooks' murderous urges through William Hurt as "Marshall." But throwing so much at the wall is a way to ensure that something sticks, at least. The dynamic between Brooks and Marshall (who are essentially the same person) is a better way to organically introduce the inner workings of Brooks' mind rather than having a profiler explicitly explain his psychopathy to someone else.

'Mr. Brooks' Literally Shows the Divided Mind of Kevin Costner's Serial Killer

To have a physical embodiment of Costner’s internal conflict through William Hurt's Marshall is one of the best choices Mr. Brooks makes. Marshall is the dark side of Mr. Brooks’s psyche that enables his “addiction” to killing. It’s not exactly a separate identity, per se; it's more like an imaginary friend, a defense mechanism for Brooks to justify his desire to kill. But by the end of the movie, when Brooks explicitly declares that he doesn’t want to die despite the things he’s done, it’s clear that Brooks and Marshall aren't really at odds; they are a single person who enjoys killing. The performance between Costner and Hurt is one of the highlights of the film, and it's a visually interesting way to delve into the villain's mind. Casting two actors to play two sides of the same character shows how intentional the film is about dissecting what exactly makes the serial killer tick.

Meanwhile, Trap only alludes to Cooper’s conflict about being both a killer and a father at the end of the movie (he seems much less concerned about being a husband). Most of the contradiction between Cooper's public façade as a family man and a serial killer is bluntly explained in conversation rather than implied through organic actions. It takes Cooper explicitly saying that he’s surprised how much he’s going to miss his children for it to be clear that he isn’t just using them as a cover like he seems to be doing with his wife.

'Trap' Mostly Uses Josh Hartnett's Family as a Plot Device

One of the biggest flaws in Trap is how it fails to offer anything beyond Josh Hartnett trying to evade capture. As said previously, it throws in a few lines of dialogue to try and make his background more compelling, but it’s just not enough. By the end of the movie, you almost wish that the “twist” version of Shyamalan was back and that the wife would have been in on his escapades the entire time. Mr. Brooks doesn’t wait until the end of the movie to bring in that sort of sideways move but uses it as one of the driving forces behind the plot. Pulling in his daughter as a threat raises the stakes even further, giving him a problem that he can’t necessarily deal with just by being a clever killer. It even puts a button on the whole issue by using a fake-out at the end involving Brooks' daughter remorselessly killing him. Even if the audience feels cheated by the moment being a dream sequence, it’s still something to shake up the ending of the movie and emphasizes Brooks’ dilemma about how to handle the situation with his daughter.

With Trap’s ending, it’s just another iteration of the “gets caught, escapes” cycle, except now he's evading his wife, and his daughter is safely out of the picture. This is the point where Hartnett reveals that he cares about his children, true, but the movie would be exactly the same if he didn't make that confession. He would still be a clever killer, and he would still want to escape capture; taking his daughter to the concert just gives the movie an interesting setting. Mr. Brooks leans more heavily into the protagonist's struggle with his interior demons and brings the family man aspect further to the forefront than just his attempts to evade discovery. Trap briefly touches on these same ideas, but doesn’t go far enough to make them truly compelling. Instead, M. Night Shyamalan tries to make a more cat-and-mouse thriller that unfortunately fails to thrill.

