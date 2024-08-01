Trap is M. Night Shyamalan’s latest psychological thriller that has audiences on edge in anticipation. Shyamalan has created incredible films in his repertoire since his biggest feature film debut in 1999 with The Sixth Sense starring Bruce Willis as a child psychiatrist tasked with helping a young Haley Joel Osment through his experiences, learning how to process and navigate his unusual clairvoyance abilities. In addition to The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan’s resumé includes major dramatic horror hits such as Signs, The Visit, and Split, which opened a doorway to a potential new superhero universe with its sequel, Glass. He has also periodically been hit with negative feedback on several attempts to branch out into sub-genres, such as fantasy, with The Lady In the Water, and his failed live-action adaptation of The Last Airbender.

Hit or miss, his fans will always be keen to watch what he’s doing currently, as they hope to see a glimmer of the cinematic magic that he’s been able to create with his more successful films. The Visit was a fresh breath into how effectively he can write and direct a compelling and creepy horror story, which was followed up with Old, and most recently Knock at the Cabin. It can be a coin toss whenever you mention his name in the horror movie genre. People either love or hate his work. However, with each new movie he lays his hands on, it is guaranteed to stir up some conversation and dialogue about what can be expected from his latest project.

Trap continues to carry the Shyamalan torch of discussion and speculation as fans and haters alike find themselves drawn to see what he has in store for them. The movie follows a notorious serial killer known as “The Butcher” (Josh Hartnett) as he realizes that the pop icon concert that he’s taken his young daughter to see was actually a set-up as a means to capture him. While trying to evade the police forces closing in around him, he has to find a way to protect himself and also shield his daughter from learning who he truly is. As the noose tightens around his throat, he finds himself more and more desperate to escape. The biggest problem for the police is that you never want to encounter a dangerous animal when it feels cornered with nowhere to escape. If you want to join and contribute to the conversation about Shyamalan’s filmmaking abilities, read on to find out where you can watch his most recent film, Trap, and decide for yourself!

Is ‘Trap’ Streaming?

Trap will not be available to stream until after the film's theatrical run. With his production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, many of his previous films are available to stream or purchase on a variety of platforms, such as Amazon Prime and iTunes. Depending on the success of the film at the box office, the movie might not be available to stream until near the end of this year. When the movie does become available to stream, it will be available to stream on the Max streaming service.

Trap releases on Friday, August 2, 2024, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie has a runtime of 105 minutes, guaranteed to be filled with countless Shyamalan trademarks, including a quirky-yet-lovable side character who will inevitably fill in the story-telling gaps, high-intensity sequences that make your heart race, and, of course, a sneaky cameo appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.

Is ‘Trap’ In Theaters?

Trap will have an exclusive theatrical release on August 2, 2024, and will likely run into late September or early October, depending on ticket sales. Given the fact that the idea was surmised by Shyamalan, who pitched the film as an amalgam of Silence of the Lambs at the Taylor Swift Eras tour, this is one of the movies you might just want to see on the big screen. The singer in the film, Lady Raven, is played by Shyamalan’s eldest daughter, Saleka, who composed 14 songs for the film to diegetically match the onscreen action and plot of the movie. Pay very close attention to the lyrics of the songs during the movie…

Find Showtimes for ‘Trap’

You can find showtimes at theaters near you by following the links below. Just be observant of who might be in the audience with you. You never know, there might be a notorious serial killer in the crowd taking his young daughter to see a movie she’s been looking forward to.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Trap’

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Josh Hartnett playing a lead role, but this trailer proves he still has what it takes to captivate audiences. Recently he’s been in Oppenheimer as Ernest Lawrence, the most recent season of Black Mirror in a haunting episode called “Beyond the Sea,” and has even recently made an appearance in the latest season of The Bear. Now he’s back in the spotlight and he shines as a “Dexter-esque” ruthless serial killer who also has a softer side when it comes to his family. Watch him navigate this tricky situation in the trailer above!

Movies to Watch on Streaming Before Seeing ‘Trap’

As previously mentioned, M. Night Shyamalan has had a wide variety of films he’s created since his debut. If you’re not super familiar with his movies, take some time to check these movies out, which are all available to stream on Max, and decide if you want to see what he’s brought to the table this time around!

‘The Sixth Sense’

As M. Night Shyamalan’s debut feature film as a director, this movie blew audiences away when it hit theaters. Starring Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, and Haley Joel Osment, the movie is set in Philadelphia (where most of Shyamalan’s films take place) and has one of the most memorable twist-endings known to man today. If you somehow haven’t seen the spoilers for the movie, do yourself a favor and watch it before seeing Trap. The Sixth Sense not only incorporates impeccable acting, great writing, and an amazing score, but it also sets up expectations for what to look for and expect from any Shyamalan films moving forward.

‘Signs’

Many millennials who saw this movie in their youth reference a certain scene in this film that has “scarred them for life.” It’s not a gory scene, but done with such diligence to the story and the emotions that the main characters are dealing with that make it so memorable. Starring Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Abigail Breslin, and Rory Culkin, this movie takes a small family in rural Pennsylvania grieving a tragic loss. This dynamic and their shared trauma is compounded by something unknown to this world… an alien invasion. While the alien aspect is terrifying, the biggest star of the film is the writing and acting from the main cast, creating an eerie, yet realistic portrayal of what could possibly happen in the event that extra-terrestrials decide to come to Earth and are not friendly.

‘The Visit’

The Visit is not a movie you want to watch before visiting relatives. When Loretta (Katherine Hahn) plans to go on a cruise with her boyfriend, she reluctantly allows her two young children, Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) to stay with her estranged grandparents. This film is a “found footage” hybrid, because Becca, the older sibling, wants to become a filmmaker one day and wants to document their visit in hopes of repairing the relationship between her mother and her grandparents. However, when Becca and her younger brother begin to notice strange behavior from their grandparents, they begin to question the truth behind why their mother cut them out of her life in the first place.

