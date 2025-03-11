Today just got a whole lot better for fans of this thrilling 2024 pic from M. Night Shyamalan, and we have Netflix to thank for that per What’s on Netflix. On Tuesday, March 11, the streaming giant announced that Trap starring Josh Hartnett has been added to its catalog, a major surprise to many as it wasn’t announced as part of the platform’s March 2025 schedule. Either way, Trap is now streaming on Netflix only in the U.S. and continues to stream on Max, where it was added on October 25, 2024.

Directed, produced and written by Shyamalan, Trap premiered in New York City on July 24, 2024, before hitting theaters in the U.S. via Warner Bros. Pictures on August 2, 2024. While it found favor among the audience, who praised the storyline, critics were not so crazy about it, as evidenced by its 57% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Also, the film did averagely well at the box office, nearly tripling its $30 million budget by grossing $82.7 million.

Now with Trap on Netflix, it’s sure to get even more attention and possibly become a streaming hit once again after making waves on Max. However, it doesn’t have much time on the streamer as What’s on Netflix predicts that Netflix has the rights to Trap for three months with a planned removal date of June 11, 2025. In addition to Hartnett, who portrays serial killer Cooper Abbott, the production stars Ariel Donoghue as Riley Abbott, Saleka Shyamalan as Lady Raven, Alison Pill as Rachel Abbott, Hayley Mills as Dr. Josephine Grant, Jonathan Langdon as Jamie, Mark Bacolcol as Spencer, Kid Cudi as The Thinker and Russell “Russ” Vitale as Parker Wayne.

What Happens in ‘Trap’?