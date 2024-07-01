The Big Picture A serial killer is on the loose in the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Trap.

The criminal uses concert as a trap and must evade authorities.

Trap expands Shyamalan's filmography with a packed stadium setting.

A serial killer is on the loose in the latest trailer for the Trap, the next film from the creative mind of M. Night Shyamalan. A few months after Warner Bros. Discovery provided the first look at the unpredictable story, the second trailer for the movie expands on the premise that places a criminal portrayed by Josh Hartnett in the middle of a packed concert. With the authorities working to identify him at every turn, the Butcher will need to come up with creative ideas in order to escape. The killer took his daughter to one of the most anticipated concerts of the year without realizing that it was all a trap for him.

While the new trailer for Trap didn't provide any updates when it comes to the major twist of the movie's premise, it did show a few of the methods the criminal will come up with to distract authorities. Yes, he's locked inside a football stadium filled with Lady Raven's (Saleka Shyamalan) devoted fans. But that doesn't mean that he can still get rid of an entire police force. Trap was also written by M. Night Shyamalan, with the movie being the filmmaker's first project since the release of Knock at the Cabin.

The cast of Trap will also include Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills and Alison Pill. Donoghue will portray the killer's young daughter, with her passion for Lady Raven's talent being the only reason he steps into the trap in the first place. Hayley Mills is known for her acclaimed performance as Gillie Evans in Tiger Bay. In recent years, the performer has appeared in television titles such as The Wheel of Time and Death in Paradise. Mills' role in Trap hasn't been revealed yet, but the fact that a killer is on the loose in an event aimed at families can't mean good news for her character.

M. Night Shyamalan's Incredible Legacy

After directing Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan is looking for a different kind of challenge with the release of Trap. The director's recent efforts have followed a small group of characters in mostly isolated environments. Trap will give the filmmaker the opportunity to experiment with a dangerous protagonist who has to remain hidden in a place filled with thousands of people. Even if Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) impressed viewers with his multiple personalities in Split and Glass, audiences aren't prepared to witness what the Butcher has in store.

You can watch the new trailer for Trap above, before the movie opens in theaters on August 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.