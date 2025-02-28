The acclaimed anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has added this coming-of-age production to its catalog just before the month ends. Trapezium, an adaptation of the original novel by Kazumi Takayama, is now streaming only on Crunchyroll after joining the streamer today, Friday, February 28. This also comes in the wake of its debut in North American theaters for only a day, on September 18, 2024. The drama film is from the noteworthy Japanese animation studio CloverWorks, who have produced SPY x FAMILY, My Dress-Up Darling, BOCCHI THE ROCK!, and Horimiya.

Trapezium is directed by Masahiro Shinohara (Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-Season 3 Counterattack Arc), with a screenplay written by Yuko Kakihara (Buddy Daddies). The main voice cast includes Asaki Yuikawa (The Elusive Samurai), Hina Youmiya (BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!), Reina Ueda (Solo Leveling), Haruka Aikawa (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime), Syoya Kimata (JO1) as Shinji Kudo, Yurika Kubo as Moeka Koga, Hina Kino as Sachi Mizuno and Teruyoshi Uchimura as Shuichi Itami.

The anime film adaptation was first announced on December 12, 2023, and was released in Japan on May 10, 2024. Months later, it launched in North America before landing in France and Germany on November 19 and November 26, respectively. Other brilliant minds attached to Trapezium are Seiki Tamura as Art Director, Yoshihiro Sekiya as Director of Photography, Akinori Mishima as Editor, Jin Aketagawa as Sound Director, and Masaru Yokoyama in charge of music.

What Is ‘Trapezium’ About?