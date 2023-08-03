The Big Picture Tom Sizemore's final film, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis, has a release date of September 1.

Tom Sizemore's final film, Trauma Therapy: Psychosis, has a release date and a new trailer. The psychological thriller, in which the late actor plays himself, will be released by Quiver on September 1.

In the film, Sizemore plays himself as a mohawked talk-show host, reporting on the film's main character, twisted self-help guru Tobin Vance (Tom Malloy, The Alphabet Killer). With the help of his assistant (Hannah New, Black Sails) and student-turned-disciple John (David Josh Lawrence, Blood Bath), Vance has fled the US, but assembles a new support group of patients in Scotland, taking them to a remote compound. There, he puts them through a terrifying gauntlet of frightening scenarios and mind-bending drugs to improve their lives...or end them. The film is a sequel to 2019's Trauma Therapy; like Trauma Therapy: Psychosis, it was also written by stars Lawrence and Malloy.

Who Was Tom Sizemore?

A native of Detroit, Sizemore parlayed his imposing frame into a career as a tough-guy actor; he made his screen debut in the Sylvester Stallone prison drama Lock Up, and went on to small roles in Kathryn Bigelow's Blue Steel and Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July. Frequently cast as a cop or a criminal, his roles became larger, making notable appearances in Point Break, True Romance, and Passenger 57. His career really took off thanks to his role in Michael Mann's 1995 crime epic Heat, where he played a member of Robert De Niro's heist crew. The most fertile period of his career followed, with starring roles in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, Martin Scorsese's Bringing Out the Dead, and Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down.

However, his troubled personal life — a turbulent relationship with "Hollywood madam" Heidi Fleiss, and a string of domestic abuse and drug charges — stalled his career, and most of his more recent projects were of a low-budget nature, like the WWII sailors-vs.-sharks thriller USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. However, he did star in the TV adaptation of Shooter, and David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return. He suffered a brain aneurysm in February, and died weeks later, on March 3, 2023.

Trauma Therapy: Psychosis also stars Vince Lozano (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl), Jamie Scott Gordon (Lord of Tears), Gordon Holliday (The Devil's Machine), and Megan Tremethick (Dragon Knight). It was directed by Gary Barth, in his directorial debut.

Trauma Therapy: Psychosis will be released in theaters, digital, and video-on-demand on September 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.