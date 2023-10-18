The 1980s was a strange time to be a kid; bright neon colors hid the stress adults faced with the Cold War, AIDs crisis, and more. It was a time of transition: from exploring outdoors to staying inside playing video games, from moody independent films for adults to blockbusters for wider audiences. Technology was booming and escapism dominated the era, resulting in some of the most bizarre kids' films in existence.

Since the PG-13 rating didn't start until 1984, some films released as PG were questionable at best, and probably more mature than kids were ready for. Current kids' movies still tackle adult subjects (like Disney's Up), but often in more subtle ways than the '80s. The kids' movies from the 1980s traumatized many children in myriad ways – eliciting tears or frights, or exploring heavy themes – some even creeping out adults to this day.

10 'Explorers' (1985)

Explorers is a sci-fi fantasy centering on three middle-schoolers befriending a pair of aliens, Wak and Neek. It's a light-hearted romp with the boys (played by Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix, and Jason Presson) constructing a spacecraft out of an old carnival ride and being intercepted by Wak and Neek, who learned about humans from TV reruns.

The twist is that Wak and Neek are also considered "children" of their species, and are admonished from engaging with humans. The TV footage shows the aliens how violent humans are, especially toward "others." The film holds a mirror up to humanity, which hits hard for the characters and those watching.

9 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is so relatable, and thus scary, because of its stellar cast of children. Kids identify with Elliott (Henry Thomas) and Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and trust them in befriending ugly-cute E.T. – who is a candy-lover like most kids.

E.T. takes a turn from heartwarming to a horrific science experiment when the government intervenes as E.T.'s health deteriorates. The sight of a pale, ailing E.T. lying on a gurney as Elliott screams for his friend is spine-chilling for adults, let alone children. And viewers can try (likely unsuccessfully) to NOT cry when E.T. and Elliott say goodbye.

8 'The Land Before Time' (1988)

Don Bluth's best theatrical film, The Land Before Time introduces kids to the world of dinosaurs. But children barely get to meet Littlefoot and Cera (who starts off as quite a bully) before an "earthshake" separates families and kills many. Littlefoot's mom is injured and dies in a sob-worthy scene that will wreck audiences young and old.

On their journey, Littlefoot and Cera encounter Sharp-Tooth (a T-Rex) in several intense sequences. In a final stand, the kids and the lovable friends they picked up along the way risk their lives to kill the ferocious predator. The Land Before Time is less traumatic than some of Bluth's other films because it ends on a happier note; the threat is vanquished, and families are reunited.

7 'Willow' (1988)

Ron Howard's Willow follows Willow's (Warwick Davis) quest to return baby Elora to the human world while being pursued by evil Queen Bavmorda. Filled with whimsical magic and adventure, Willow also dives into the darker side of this fantasy world. Bavmorda's Death Dogs are fast and frightening when they kill Elora's mother and ravage Willow's town.

Willow has Oscar-nominated special effects, including the two-headed dragon creature (Eborsisk) that Willow accidentally magics into existence. In a scene too intense for some, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) impales the Eborsisk with a sword, causing it to breathe its fire inward and explode. Even with Willow's happy ending, the sorcery and intimidating monsters could be difficult for kids to get through.

6 'All Dogs Go To Heaven' (1989)

Don Bluth strikes again with All Dogs Go To Heaven. This film tells kids almost right away that dogs die – and introduces a lovely idea of Heaven and a scary, fiery Hell to which lovable Charlie could go if he dies a second time. Children watching will likely relate to losing a beloved pet, and could worry about where they will "end up."

While centering around death, the film alsofeatures violence, gambling, and drinking. Carface, one of Bluth's most evil villains, has Charlie killed to take over their joint casino, kidnaps a girl, beats up Itchy, and facilitates the destruction of Charlie's new casino. Even light-hearted King Gator and his infectious song can't keep this film from scarring children.

5 'Little Monsters' (1989)

Little Monsters expands on kids' fears of a monster hiding under their bed. Fred Savage stars as Brian and Howie Mandel plays Maurice, the ghoulie living under Brian's bed and playing pranks on him. Befriending Maurice, Brian participates in the pranks, pushing the boundaries of right and wrong, and indulges in the monster world's unlimited candy and video games.

Some pranks are mean-spirited (ruining someone's school project) or downright disgusting (filling an apple juice cup with pee). The monster effects are weird and visceral like Snik, and sometimes land in the uncanny valley. The violence and body horror are also graphic for a kids' film; monsters explode, kids transform, and the villain's face reveal is the stuff of nightmares.

4 'The Secret of NIMH' (1982)

In 1982, Don Bluth brought Robert C. O'Brien's 1971 novel to animated life with The Secret of NIMH, terrifying children in the process. Widowed mouse Mrs. Brisby struggles to find medicine for her ill child, grounding the story in a mother's love. On her quest, Mrs. Brisby finds out the truth about her husband's death and puts her own life in danger multiple times.

The National Institution of Mental Health (NIMH) is where the rats now living near Mrs. Brisby were tortured and tested on, shown in a horrifying flashback. Mrs. Brisby faces threats from the genetically altered rats, a tractor, a mouse-hungry cat (her husband's killer), and the predatory Great Owl. These sequences are intense at any age, and the film doesn't shy away from showing characters die on screen.

3 'Gremlins' (1984)

Truly terrifying in parts, Christmas-horror favorite Gremlins lures kids in with an adorable Mogwai, Gizmo, before unleashing gruesome mayhem when gremlins spawn. The gremlins indulge in all kinds of debauchery: drinking, smoking, gambling, and murder. And the movie indulges in showing viewers (including kids) the dirty deeds and morbid results.

Gremlins is a prime example of practical horror effects done right; a melting Stripe is both amazing and utterly disgusting. Billy's mom kills three other gremlins in ghastly ways: in a blender, with green fluids and parts spewing everywhere; stabbing one with a knife; and microwaving one until it bursts... on screen. Additionally, Kate's action-stopping monologue about her father dying in the chimney while dressed as Santa puts an extra depressing spin on the holiday.

2 'Return to Oz' (1985)

Return to Oz is the sequel to the family classic The Wizard of Oz, so it can't be too bad, right? In one of the best live-action Disney movies from the 1980s, Fairuza Balk dons the ruby slippers to portray Dorothy in a very different Oz: one ravaged by the Nome King. There is no singing in this Oz, only statues that once lived, and those that turn to sand in the Deadly Desert.

Throughout Dorothy's journey, she meets terrifying characters like the half-man/half-roller-skate Wheelers; Princess Mombi, who likes to change her head, leaving others without theirs; and the Nome King, who wants to rule Oz. And this doesn't include the real world, in which Dorothy is scheduled for electroshock therapy within the first fifteen minutes of the film!

1 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

One word from The NeverEnding Story can have "fine" adults weeping: Artax! The aforementioned horse, Artax, slowly sinks to its death while his owner, Atreyu, wails – in the Swamp of Sadness. The horse sinks from being sad. And Fantasia as a whole, where Atreyu lives, is at risk from The Nothing; a difficult concept for even adults to grasp.

The NeverEnding Story also features Atreyu fighting for his life against a terrifying animatronic wolf, giant topless statues that laser beam intruders to dust, and a questionable luck dragon. In the real world, the boy reading The NeverEnding Story lives with his widowed father and gets intensely bullied at school. That's two worlds to horrify the children watching.

