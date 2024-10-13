The best Halloween movies are often safe scares with no way the monsters can escape off the screen, unless, of course, you exist in The Ring universe where a TV or VHS tape isn't so innocent. As for seeking out extreme scares, those can be found in the haunted attractions that push visitors to the limit of how much they can take from in-your-face jump scares and costumed actors. That is where the Travel Channel enters the chat. Other than the paranormal-related reality shows, there is a hidden gem perfect for the ghoulish season of tricks and treats.

Halloween Crazy (2011), Halloween Crazier (2012), and Halloween Craziest (2013) are a trilogy of episodes that let you find out about both the safe and extreme scares that exist in the United States, from a giant pumpkin contest to haunted attractions where the screams can begin in the queue outside. If you have gotten your fill on Halloween-themed baking shows, and movie marathons on AMC’s Fearfest, give this a shot. You can see the scariest haunted houses and wacky or unique events that may not be so well-known, with all the segments dedicated to celebrating Halloween.

‘Halloween Crazy’ Finds the Best Haunted Attractions in the United States

Night vision and eerie recordings are part of the charm of the investigations in Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures, but the haunted houses in the Halloween Crazy episodes never try to make viewers believe they are real paranormal hot spots. Starting with Halloween Crazy, it puts a spotlight on terrifying attractions throughout the United States, paying attention to what makes them distinct from the local haunted house your town puts up every year and how these places create scares for those who dare to enter. The opening disclaimer is cheeky: “Warning, the following presentation is not intended for all audiences. It may induce cold sweats, increased heart rate, and terrifying nightmares. If you are easily frightened, turn away now. Well, we warned you.”

There is The Dent Schoolhouse in Cincinnati, established in a real schoolhouse that closed down in the 1800s. Terrifying rooms are themed after the location, where arms lunge out from lockers in the hallways, chalkboards slam down for a haunter to appear from behind, and demented students and teachers alike “haunt” the space. Over in St. Louis, there is an attraction bursting with creature animatronics to see what gets people sprinting to the end the fastest, like a room of giant spiders, proving those eight-legged critters are horrifying, be it props or movie monsters. After commercial breaks conjure up trivia questions to pick your brain about how much you know about the Halloween season, the show resumes and Halloween Crazy includes lesser-known or weirder events in October.

'Halloween Crazy' Explores More Than Just Haunted Attractions

In Philadelphia, there is a prom night party for adults where attendees “get their ghoul on” to find zombie love in undead makeup/costumes. Another segment reveals the real great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! A contest is held where the largest pumpkin is weighed for a cash prize, and the contestants are truly gargantuan, exceeding over 1,500 pounds. For those who wish to deal with an average pumpkin, there is professional carver Ray Villafane, who is careful not to dig his tools too deeply into the orange skin. Instead of a traditionally punctured jack-o'-lantern, Villafane slices along the surface to sculpt and chisel staggering artworks with facial expressions. The designs are eerily life-like, but thankfully they are not sentient like the pumpkin monster in Carved (2024).

If you need to head to a shop with more supplies than Spirit Halloween has on the shelves, Halloween Crazy knows where you should go. Dapper Cadaver is a prop rental store that is stocked with nearly everything you can think of, from blood, skeletons, coffins, and corpses. It's freaky stuff galore. B. J. Winslow, the owner, is happy to provide his services for a Halloween party or even network TV with his props appearing in Bones. Over in Dixon, California, Cool Patch Pumpkins is a massive maze that is “bigger than 40 football fields.” This isn't like the hedge labyrinth from the ending of The Shining, meaning visitors can get lost without needing to retrace their steps in the snow to fool an unhinged Jack Nicholson. And there is too much to travel and experience to fit in one Halloween Crazy show.

There Are More Terrifying Haunted Houses in ‘Halloween Crazier’

In Halloween Crazier, there is a new batch of hardcore frights. Head to Georgia to go to Netherworld, where the wait in the parking lot has actors terrorizing you long before stepping inside the two-story warehouse where a 40-foot-long vortex tunnel and haunters soaring on wires will keep everyone on edge. Dying to have a "sea-fearing" experience? Ghost Ship in California is a floating asylum (really just a big yacht) that sets sail and taken over by the unruly patients. There can't be tricks without treats during the Halloween season; the episode doesn’t forget the fun activities too.

In Providence, Rhode Island, a walk-through display is filled with 5,000 jack-o'-lanterns. While that is a leisure stroll, "Run For Your Lives" is a high-octane, 5K obstacle course with a horror-themed twist where runners need to avoid zombies. Actors in the undead makeup will grab at the three flags every runner has to represent their lifelines. The segment introduces the race with black-and-white footage of the participants, a nice touch to pay respect to the granddaddy of zombie movies, Night of the Living Dead (1968). The last episode making up this spooky trilogy is Halloween Craziest, serving up one more spine-tingling dish of October festivities.

This Travel Channel Series Is Creepy and Cozy

The first segment heads to the notorious McKamey Manor, an extreme attraction where people can be handcuffed and grabbed by the staff. It's dark stuff, made darker by serious allegations. Monster Inside is a Hulu doc that focuses on the accusations from visitors about the psychological and physical abuse they endured that Halloween Craziest didn’t show. A safer attraction is in Fenton, Missouri. Creepyworld appears like an Old Wild West town where patrons use paintball guns to strike down zombies (costumed and padded actors) that try to eat flesh. For another unique experience, there is coffin racing in Manitou Springs, Colorado. The annual event involving racing teams and self-made coffin vehicles is held in honor of the town’s ghostly folklore of Emma Crawford, whose coffin was unearthed by the weather and slid back into town.

Of the creepy or cozy attractions mentioned already, many others are left to be seen when you watch this trilogy. Carved-up gourds are turned into paddle boats in Oregon in Halloween Crazy and there is nighttime zip-lining through the woods in Michigan in Halloween Craziest. For those who are curious but too nervous to attend The Dent Schoolhouse or Netherworld in person, live it vicariously from the behind-the-scenes interviews with the attraction owners and haunters, followed by the shaky reactions of the visitors to see how effective the scares were. Best of all, Halloween Crazy and the next two episodes aren't just about being frightened, there are events for pumpkin lovers, zombie lovers, and so on, with all the different ways to get your Halloween spirit fulfilled.

Halloween Crazy, Halloween Crazier, ​and Halloween Craziest are all available to stream on Max.

