Travis Barker is clearing the air on where he stands with Kim Kardashian. In the midst of Kim's feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, the rumor mill is running over what is going on between the sisters, especially where Barker is concerned. And his 2015 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums isn't helping things. Barker has talked in the past about his attraction to Kim when she was working with Paris Hilton back in 2006 and even wrote in his book about how he was attracted to her. Now, Barker is clearing the air that that is not an issue in his and Kourtney's relationship.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker told the Los Angeles Times in an interview. “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me.”

In his memoir, Barker wrote that he thought Kim was "f--king hot" and that he talked to her often. “We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

According to his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Barker says that this isn't a problem for his relationship with Kourtney and that she's aware of his past friendship with Kim. “That’s her sister,” Barker said. “[Kourtney] knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Travis Barker Says He Was Never Intimate With Kim

Image via Hulu

Travis claims that he never slept with Kim and that they were only friends, which is another reason Kourtney may . But according to Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, she divorced Barker because she caught him cheating on her with Kim. “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister,” an alleged text to Barker's daughter Alabama Barker read. “It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!” Moakler also spoke with Us Weekly, saying “I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair." Still, Barker claims that he is not a source of the feud between the sisters.