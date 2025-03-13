So far in Season 6, Kourtney Kardashian has proved she is the prima donna of the family. But the reality star has had a little help coming out of semi-retirement this season on The Kardashians. Left to her own devices, Kourtney admits she is happiest at home with her children. Kim getting Kourtney out of the house to shoot a campaign would have been the highlight of the season for the eldest Kardashian sister, if not for Kourtney’s rocker husband’s fast-paced life.

In the most recent episode, Travis Barker is giving his homebody wife a run for her money, just as he has kept her busy ever since their relationship was first featured on the series. With Travis' help, Kourtney has effortlessly stepped onto center stage of The Kardashians. Season 6 has already started to lose steam, as it has become saturated with business promotions and lacking in personal storylines. Whereas, when she does choose to film, Kourtney is always sharing her true feelings and in-the-moment thoughts, even if she is promoting her wellness site or her vitamin line. Although she might be a reluctant employee, Kourtney has become the most interesting cast member on her family's reality series.

Kourtney Paused Her Semi-Retirement on 'The Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

While her siblings continue to repeat history, Kourtney has stood firm in maintaining boundaries with her family in The Kardashians. She chose to celebrate her birthday with her new family off camera in the Bahamas this season, but she gathered her friends together for a small brunch party to film for the reality series. In the next episode, Kourtney filmed a surprise for Travis that got her into some typical Kardashian family hijinks when his vintage car broke down on the side of the highway on the way to a surprise dinner she had planned. Celebrating her husband seems to be the one rare thing that consistently keeps Kourtney invested in filming.

Kourtney's reluctance to film started when she quit Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the infamous fight with her sister Kim Kardashian that turned physical in Season 18. Although Kourtney never walked away from filming permanently, she began to draw firm boundaries around what she was willing to share, and Kim's comments about Kourtney's work ethic continue to sour their relationship to this day. Although Kim continues to pretend this sore spot in the relationship with her older sister doesn't exist, that was entirely the reason for her reluctance to ask her to participate in the Dolce & Gabbana collaboration with SKIMS this season. The shapewear founder gloated about Kourtney coming out of semi-retirement to participate in her campaign, but even with her firm boundaries around what she is willing to share on the family series, Kourtney's storylines have become the most interesting thing about the family reality series.

Travis Barker Motivates Kourtney More Than Her Sisters Ever Could