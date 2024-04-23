The Big Picture Travis Kelce to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Prime Video.

Contestants choose celebrities to help to win $100,000 prize.

Kelce is excited to host as he jokes about competing against celebrities.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will be stepping back in front of the camera as Prime Video orders 20 episodes of the new series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? After winning Super Bowl LVIII this year and his full-throttle romance with songstress Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce is no stranger to having cameras following his every move. He has brought his signature sense of humor to entertain viewers on Saturday Night Live, has filmed his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce to air Wednesdays each week, and even had his own reality dating series, Catching Kelce, in 2016. Now he will be stepping into his first major TV role as host of the new series.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is a spin-off of the successful competition series Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader? An exciting twist with the new series is that, rather than a classroom filled with helpful children, the adult contestants will choose among a variety of celebrities from different arenas in entertainment to help them compete. Contestants will have to answer 11 questions from a range of subjects that have been taken from an elementary-level curriculum to earn the $100,000 prize. Rather than competing against the celebrities from stage, screen, and sports, the contestant will enlist their help, and even have the option to "cheat" off of them at certain points in the competition. The final question for the ultimate prize is set at the 6th grade level and the contestant will choose from among the celebrities on stage to have a conversation about the final question before locking in their answer.

What Kelce Has to Say About His New Role

Image via NBC

Kelce talks about his new role with his characteristic enthusiasm: "I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? He continues: "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining." He jokes that he is excited to be "on the hosting side of the equation," rather than appearing among the celebrity faces who will be expected to guide the contestants towards correct answers on the series.

His competitive side also rears its head as he jokes that he is excited to see how the celebrity classroom guests are able to "keep up" in the competition. Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted programs at Amazon MGM studios, said that the studio appreciated the trust that Travis has shown by choosing to step into this new role with them. She brags that with Travis' "natural comedic dynamic" and the "exciting new twists" that the studio is planning to add to the updated game show, viewers around the globe will be hooked week after week.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity will stream on Prime Video.

