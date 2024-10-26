Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premiered on October 16, 2024, on Prime Video. The game show is a spin-off of the famous game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader which originally aired on Fox and was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy. The spinoff follows a similar format but features celebrities helping adult contestants answer grade-school level questions instead of 5th graders. The Prime show is hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce, who serves as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The show was kicked off with three episodes airing on the premiere date, followed by weekly releases. Some of the notable celebrity participants of the show include Lilly Singh, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, and Chad Ochochinco. The celebrity panel helps the contestants on the show navigate their way through Kelce’s trivia questions all the way to the $100,000 prize. But while the premise of the spinoff is pretty close to its predecessor, Jeff Foxworthy's act on Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader is tough to follow. But Travis Kelce seems to be doing a pretty great job.

Travis Kelce Is Stepping Away From Sports for the First Time

Kelce is an already established sports personality thanks to his success with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans of the NFL know Kelce for his larger-than-life personality that has been on display on and off the field for many years now. Not to mention the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce really showcases his wit, humor, and authenticity. However, with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Kelce is stepping into a full-time hosting role for the first time. But here's the catch: Viewers are not just tuning in for the trivia. They're also curious to see what Kelce is like as a person. Before this, he has mostly been seen talking about football, but the show marks his first move away from the sports world. This means that the fans get to see his personality in a completely different setting.

While most sports personalities find it hard to transition away from the game, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is the perfect opportunity for Kelce to build a long-term presence in entertainment. Take Michael Strahan for instance, who went on to join Good Morning America after a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Kelce can follow a very similar career path once he retires from the NFL. By taking on a show that brings to the table trivia and celebrity interaction, Kelce is demonstrating just how entertaining he can be. His effortless charm creates a refreshing twist on the traditional trivia game show style that hooks you right from the start.

The Show Reveals the Man Behind the Athlete

Travis Kelce has become somewhat of a pop culture icon after his romance with one of the most famous singers in the world, Taylor Swift. The couple have been in the spotlight since July 2023 when Kelce revealed that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts on an episode of New Heights. Soon after that, Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game and the rest was history. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gone on to become one of the most talked-about couples of all time.

Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? is definitely capitalizing on Kelce’s new-found fame in the entertainment industry. It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift’s massive fandom is curious about what Kelce is like as a person. The show gives Kelce a chance to reveal a more personal side to him. While hosting a trivia show, you need to think quickly and have the ability to connect with all kinds of people. And just a few episodes into the game show, Kelce has proven that he’s the perfect man for the job! He’s naturally engaging and his improvised jokes never fail to lighten the mood. Plus? They don't feel forced at all which unfortunately can't be said for other trivia shows. It's almost a fit just as appropriate as Steve Harvey is for Family Feud. It's natural, it clicks, and it binds you to the screen, and in the process, the viewers get to connect with the real Travis Kelce.

Kelce Is a Natural at What He’s Doing!

It’s natural for contestants to struggle during a trivia game show. But it’s up to the host to make sure that things don’t get awkward. And Travis Kelce has perfected the formula. Firstly, there's a big smile that he carries around. Kelce knows exactly how to turn the most serious of moments into comedic relief and his smile definitely helps. The way he interacts with the celebrity panel as well as the contestants feels extremely genuine. You can tell that he’s enjoying every bit of the game, and that’s what makes it feel less like a typical contest and more like a casual hangout among friends.

What really works is that after all these years of only sticking to sports, the Prime show really showcases how approachable Kelce is. Despite all his fame and success, he’s not afraid to crack a few self-deprecating jokes or poke fun at himself. For instance, after revealing that he has majored in criminal justice, he joked: “If I’m gonna go to school, I might as well learn how to not go to jail.” Not only did this get a chuckle out of everyone on set, but it also went on to show that Kelce really is as down-to-earth as it gets! His ability to not take himself too seriously is what makes him the perfect host for the show. Not to mention that his humor feels genuine. He’s never reading off cue cards or delivering pre-rehearsed lines. For someone stepping into this role for the first time, he’s nailed the balance between being entertaining and keeping things on track. In fact, sometimes, it’s easy to forget that he’s new to this hosting thing.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is available to air on Prime Video.

