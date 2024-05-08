The Big Picture NFL star Travis Kelce makes his major acting debut in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie.

Kelce's recent roles include hosting Saturday Night Live and starring in a dating show, Catching Kelce, in 2013.

Outside of acting, Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs and hosts a podcast with his brother.

NFL star, Travis Kelce will be making his major acting debut after 11 years on the field. The football star will star in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX horror series, Grotesquerie for an unnamed role. Kelce is one of the few names attached to this project. Alongside him include An Adventure in Space and Time's Lesley Manville, Never Have I Ever's Niecy Nash, Law & Order: Criminal Intent's Courtney B. Vance, and Grey's Anatomy's Tessa Ferrer.

Grotesquerie is Murphy's next project, following the success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, 9-1-1, and American Horror Story. According to Deadline, details for the upcoming FX horror series remain scarce, with neither Murphy nor FX commenting on the latest casting. However, the show is scheduled to have a fall premiere date. The former Glee producer announced the show on Instagram, which featured Nash's vocals in what sounded like a phone call.

Kelce's latest casting follows his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live when he made his hosting debut back in March 2023. He also made an SNL cameo in 2023. The NFL star also starred in a dating show called Catching Kelce in 2013 and played a fictionalized version of himself in Moonbase 8. It was reported that Kelce will also be hosting a brand-new series called Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, a spin-off to the popular game show, Are You Smarter than a Fifth-Grader. The show will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Image via NBC

Outside his latest reputation as Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Kelce is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the football team in 2013 and since then, he has 74 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons, and he's also a three-time Super Bowl champion, with the Chiefs winning the 2023 Super Bowl. ESPN reported Kelce will be entering his 12th season with the Chiefs in 2024, with a reported $34.25 million deal.

Outside of sports, he and his brother and Philadelphia Eagles player, Jason Kelce, host a podcast called New Heights, where the duo talk about their football career and pop culture, as well as share bits of their personal lives.

In 2023, Kelce revealed in the New Heights podcast that he attempted to give Taylor Swift his phone number through a friendship bracelet when he attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, rumors speculated that the two were secretly dating, which was eventually confirmed before the end of the year. Their relationship, plus Swift's appearances, led to an increased viewership for the NRL.

Grotesquerie has yet to announce an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates.