Kayla Nicole is ready to experience love again! The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 winner opened up about how she’s ready to find love after the sea of negativity she has been subject to since her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

Kayla was one of two contestants in a group of 16 celebrity recruits to successfully pass selection during the season finale of The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3. In an exclusive interview with People on February 5, 2025, the social media influencer opened up about her love life as well as how it feels to be subject to incessant online backlash. Kayla shared that being reduced in a headline simply as someone’s ex was overwhelming. The reality TV contestant also opened up about how she’s a totally different person from who she used to be a year ago when the show was filmed. Kayla, who broke up with Travis in May 2022, shed light on her current views on love and relationships, post-healing from the split, in the following words:

“Love is one of the best parts of life. I would never close myself off to ever experiencing love again.”

She believes that love and heartbreak go hand in hand and shared that she would risk getting her heart broken over and over if that meant she could experience the feeling of being in love. Nicole spilled that she’s been out and about going on dates ever since filming wrapped on the popular Fox reality show. She was quick to note that the fish in the sea aren’t entirely to her liking, but she’s making a constant effort to put herself out there.

Kayla Nicole Is Confident That the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win the Super Bowl