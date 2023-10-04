The Big Picture Travis Kelce gained fame and attention from appearing on a dating reality show, Catching Kelce, where he had to choose from 50 women competing for his affection.

Despite the show's patriarchal premise, Travis managed to keep the interactions respectful and the tone lighthearted, leaving audiences concerned about his approach to dating.

Travis's dating life has continued to make headlines, particularly because of his relationship with singer Taylor Swift, with some fans supporting the couple and others threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Travis Kelce is most definitely not a newbie when it comes to being in front of the camera. The Kansas Chiefs player has now garnered two Super Bowl wins and is under the spotlight for dating singer Taylor Swift. The couple has been increasingly under the media's eye as they make for an all-American, picture-perfect couple; it's almost as if they fit the storyline for one of Taylor's music videos. Not only have his games been broadcast countless times on national television, but Travis' had his The Bachelor era in 2016, when he got cast for E!'s dating reality show Catching Kelce.

The show aired initially in October 2016 and went on for a span of eight episodes. Like any of The Bachelor's seasons, the show's premise is a typical patriarchal one and puts Travis as a judge for 50 women who fly in from all 50 states to compete for his approval and "love." As anti-feminist as this may sound, the show somehow managed to keep his interactions respectful and the show's tone as lighthearted as possible for the sake of its audience.

Travis mustered all of his good manners as he played the role of the ultimate Southern heartthrob. Although Travis later admitted that the show did not bring him love, it definitely put him on the dating map and left some audiences ( Swifties included ) concerned about his entire approach to dating and women.

Travis Treated The Entire Competition Like a Pageant

At one of his go-to training football stadiums, Travis gathers to meet with 50 young women, each from a different state, to introduce themselves and make a good first impression. What one may think is an innocent talent show audition turns into a bit of a circus act when each of the women has to come up to him (mid-football field) and do or say something about themselves that makes them stand out from the rest. The winner of the show, Maya Benberry, appeared showing off some dance skills and making for what looked like royal entertainment for Travis.

After a number of the most awkward encounters, Travis gathers and rallies the women once again to give out some hard news. Him (along with production) decided to make a first cut and (possibly one of the hardest ones in any competition show) reduced the number of candidates to 32. The women then realize that the stakes are higher than they thought, and are later set for harder rounds of competition. Some of the other competitions include modeling for one of his sports campaigns doing war paint, and going on bonus-like private dates with the football player. The way it works is that candidates aren't scored based on their performances for each challenge, but more if Travis feels like they could be good "girlfriend material" in the long run.

As it those weren't cringe-worthy enough, he addresses some of the women by their State name instead of their real names. At some point, even the women start addressing each other by the name of their States. In one of Maya's arguments with Anika, one of the other contestants explains, "Maya just starts attacking Minnesota, and it's just like so abrasive. Everyone just gets out of the kitchen were like 'we're not actually listening to you, you're acting crazy'."

More Like Travis Kelce Looking For Lust

After selecting Maya over Veronica Harwood, Travis gave his final deliberation, but not before inserting his entitled critique: "I love your confidence, but at times it does get overconfident. It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore. I feel like I came into this idea, this experience, this show because I needed that change in my life, and Veronica is that change."

During the show's last episodes, Travis had selected a group of four final women. By then he's been seen kissing and spending intimate moments with each of them before he makes his final decision. Aside from all the flattery that must have come from all the women gushing over him, the show seems to allow for Travis to make all the advances and kisses he can gather. To say it's all for the sake of "love" would be in vain and quite frankly, a flat-out lie. By the end of the season, Travis has now gathered something similar to a hook-up harem and now just needs to choose the best option for him.

On the Dan Patrick Show in 2017 Travis even admitted the following: "The number one thing is did I find love on the show. And uhm... No, I did not find love on the show." When asked about his expectations for finding love on the show he replied hesitantly... "Noo. There was the hope. I don't even think my dad watched it... I think he saw that and he was like 'alright, I'm done'...I feel like the show shows a different side of, not necessarily who I am but, It's not every day you see a guy talk, you know, intimate to a lady on multiple ladies within the hour."

Some Swifties Are OK With Travis Dating Taylor

It was later reported that Maya and Travis separated after the show ended because of rumors of Travis cheating through some deleted tweets. Travis denied the rumors, but it has been recently reported that Maya received threats from Swifties for getting involved. In an interview with Inside Edition, Maya stated: "Swifties are aggressive, very negative, very hypocritical,” Benberry told the program. “It’s really crazy to me that someone I think is positive and really nice would have such a negative and angry fan base.”

Travis' NFL player brother Jason Kelce has kept quiet about his brother's dating life out of respect for his privacy. Despite the gatekeeping, photos of Swift at Kansas Chief games reveal that the dating has been steadily ongoing. Swift has made appearance with Travis' mother, family members, and her celebrity group of friends including: Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Queer Eye's Antoni Piorkowski, Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, and more. Travis and Swift's timeline began apparently when he attended one of her concerts during her Era's Tour and all it took was a DM and nights out. Hopefully, Travis' approach to dating has changed and this does not end in a deja vu of a break-up song.