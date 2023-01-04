Season 1 of the new Netflix spy thriller Treason revealed quite an unexpected conclusion for one of the main characters. Everyone, with the exception of Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox) made it out alive in what was a provocative and fast-paced final episode of the limited series. Maddy De Costa (Oona Chaplin) really had to step up as the series came to an end. Kara Yerzov (Olga Kurylenko) was instrumental in getting information that would expose the individual who killed five of her people seven years ago and allow her to return home to Russia. CIA agent Dede Alexander (Tracy Ifeachor) played a larger than expected role in the finale while the head of MI6, Sir Martin Angelis (Ciaran Hinds) plot to blackmail several members of the British Parliament began to unravel. Here's how it all went down

Maddy and Kara Work Together Against Angelis

Image via Netflix

Throughout the majority of the series, Maddy Lawrence and Kara Yerzov were at odds as Maddy believed her to be a rival romantic interest of her husband, Adam. Kara was actually just an associate from Adam's days as an MI6 field agent and was seeking information on the British spy who killed five of her men in an incident that occurred seven years prior. She knew only of an individual named as "Dorian" as the one responsible and wanted Adam's help in uncovering their identity. Once Maddy understood the nature of her association with Adam, the two character's arcs begin to dovetail together as they both have an interest in exposing a plot that would threaten Adam and several members of the Parliament.

Related: How to Watch 'Treason' Starring Charlie Cox

The Plot Against Angelis' Political Foes Unravels

Image via Netflix

Sir Martin Angelis is the Director of MI6, which is the British equivalent of the CIA, and he plans to expose compromising materials on members of Parliament in order to push through his own people for certain positions. One of the members he's got dirt on is also a candidate for Prime Minister, Audrey Gratz (Alex Kingston). Angelis wants Gratz opponent to win the election, so he is threatening her with leaking information that she brought in a specialist to assist in peacefully ending the life of her long-suffering, terminally ill mother. This is problematic as euthanasia is against the law in England. Hence, she would be exposed as a hypocrite who makes the laws, but doesn't abide by them. It would be a death knell to her bid for Prime Minister and position her opponent, who Angelis supports in cooperation with Russia, to easily win the election. Angelis would also ensure his stronghold on the position as the very powerful head of MI6. With the help of Adam, Maddy, and Kara, they are able to intercept Martin's computer file containing all the compromising materials he plans to use against Gratz and other members before he can make false claims against them in a Parliamentary hearing that is happening simultaneously to the events that lead to Adam's death. Subsequently, Maddy exposes his good friend and MI6 colleague, Patrick "Paddy" Hamilton (Adam James) as a codename, "Dorian" the spy who killed Kara's men. Kara later poisons him and he dies. She has gotten her revenge.

How Does Adam Die?

Image via Netflix

As Adam, Maddy, and Kara get the file with compromising information, they become targets of American CIA agent Dede Alexander, who flips on her friend, Maddy, and ends up working with Angelis and MI6. In a sequence at a cargo yard, Dede subdues Adam and holds him at gunpoint. She barks out an exchange offer to Maddy and Kara who are hiding nearby holding on to Angelis' compromising file. Dede proposes a swap of Adam for Kara and the file. Adam, who is also trying to clear his own name after Angelis threatens to expose him as "Dorian", the double agent and traitor to England, urges Maddy to refuse the swap. Angelis is also trying to convince Parliament that Adam has been working with Kara and Russia to subvert English interests and influence policy. Eventually, Adam lunges toward Dede, and she assassinates him there in the cargo yard to the shock of Maddy and Kara. They must compose themselves and figure out a way to expose Angelis so that Adam doesn't die in vain and his reputation stays intact.

The Lawrences are United and Kara Goes Home

Image via Netflix

After Adam's death and the plot by Angelis is exposed by Maddy and Kara, Maddy must now move on without her husband who was used as pawn by Angelis. In the final sequence of the show, Maddy is reunited with her step-kids Ella and Callum, who had been in hiding, and they embrace. Kara, who has completed her mission to find "Dorian" and exact her revenge while also helping to uncover the plot by Angelis, is finally able to return to her home of Russia having also cleared her name with the Russian government.